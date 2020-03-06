3-6-20_FloydCent-v-Jeffersonville_BBB_61005.jpg
Floyd Central's Seth Burks gets an easy basket during the Highlanders' 61-47 victory over Jeffersonville in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinals Friday night.  

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Friday's sectional semifinal results

Class 4A

E. Chicago Central

     Lake Central 52, E. Chicago Central 34

     Merrillville 63, Munster 53

Valparaiso

     Chesterton 63, Crown Point 52

     Valparaiso 69, Portage 51

LaPorte

     Culver Academy 66, Plymouth 24

     SB Adams 56, Michigan City 52

Elkhart

     Northridge 70, Elkhart Memorial 51

     Warsaw 58, Penn 54, OT

FW Carroll

     FW Northrop 44, FW Carroll 30     

     FW Snider 66, E. Noble 52

Huntington North

     Homestead 84, Ft. Wayne South 63

     New Haven 68, Huntington North 51

Lafayette Jeff

     Lafayette Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 48

     Marion 63, Logansport 47

Noblesville

     Carmel 39, Noblesville 37

     Westfield 32, Zionsville 31

Muncie Central

     Muncie Central 60, Richmond 54

     New Palestine 59, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 40

Lawrence Central

     Lawrence North 76, Indpls Attucks 73

     Warren Central 77, Indpls N. Central 69

Southport

     Decatur Central 68, Southport 56

     Indpls Pike 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 46

Mooresville

     Brownsburg 44, Terre Haute South 29

     Plainfield 46, Mooresville 34

Shelbyville

     Center Grove 42, Franklin 32

     Greenwood 43, Shelbyville 23

Columbus North

     Bloomington South 59, Columbus North 49

     E. Central 67, Bloomington North 55

Seymour

     Floyd Central 61, Jeffersonville 47

     Jennings Co. 44, Bedford N. Lawrence 43

Ev. North

     Castle 57, Ev. North 52

     Ev. Reitz 84, Ev. Harrison 67

 

Class 3A

Hammond

     Calumet 70, Hammond Gavit 56

     Hammond 63, Lighthouse CPA 47

Hanover Central

     Hanover Central 61, Knox 39

     New Prairie 57, River Forest 35

Jimtown

     Jimtown 59, S. Bend Clay 48

     Mishawaka Marian 68, SB St. Joseph's 66, OT

Twin Lakes

     W. Lafayette 56, Benton Central 37

     Western 60, Twin Lakes 46

Northwood

     NorthWood 52, W. Noble 33

     Wawasee 56, Lakeland 45

Garrett

     FW Concordia 47, Angola 40

     Leo 66, Woodlan 39

Norwell

     Mississinewa 70, Heritage 50

     Norwell 64, Bellmont 46

New Castle     

     Delta 39, Yorktown 29

     Hamilton Hts. 70, Jay Co. 44

Greencastle

     Danville 84, Crawfordsville 62

     N. Montgomery 49, Frankfort 46

Edgewood

     Brownstown 56, Brown Co. 41

     Edgewood 57, Northview 42

Indpls Shortridge

     Brebeuf 69, Indpls Chatard 61

     Lebanon 49, Indpls Manual 46

Indian Creek

     Beech Grove 70, Indpls Ritter 43

     Indian Creek 69, Indpls Washington 67

Connersville

     Greensburg 65, Connersville 49

     S. Dearborn 63, Batesville 60

Corydon Central

     Madison 67, Scottsburg 59

     Silver Creek 69, N. Harrison 50

Vincennes

     Sullivan 61, Princeton 52

     Washington 76, Pike Central 35

Boonville

     Ev. Memorial 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 39

     Heritage Hills 54, Ev. Bosse 47

 

Class 2A

Bowman Academy

     Bowman Academy 62, Andrean 59

     Gary Roosevelt 76, Whiting 43

N. Judson

     LaVille 59, Boone Grove 41

     S. Central (Union Mills) 54, Hebron 53, 2OT

Westview

     Central Noble 60, Bremen 57

     Churubusco 58, Westview 50

Manchester

     FW Blackhawk 83, S. Adams 46

     FW Canterbury 69, Wabash 66

Winamac

     Rensselaer 49, Delphi 43

     Rochester 53, Winamac 36

Western Boone

     Rossville 55, Seeger 39

     Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37

Blackford

     Blackford 83, Taylor 55

     Tipton 86, Eastbrook 48

Alexandria

     Frankton 60, Winchester 56

     Wapahani 64, Alexandria 59

Hagerstown

     Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 30

     Shenandoah 58, Cambridge City 37

Indpls Scecina

     Covenant Christian 49, Heritage Christian 35

     Indpls Park Tudor 32, University 31

Southmont

     N. Putnam 64, Cascade 63

     Parke Heritage 59, S. Putnam 34

North Decatur

     N. Decatur 66, Milan 60

     S. Decatur 76, Triton Central 63

Southwestern

     Providence 53, Switzerland Co. 43

     Southwestern 53, Henryville 30

Crawford County

     Crawford Co. 43, Perry Central 35

     Paoli 57, Eastern 45

N. Knox

     Linton 65, N. Knox 58

     S. Knox 52, Eastern (Greene) 36

Southridge

     N. Posey 60, Tecumseh 31

     S. Spencer 56, Southridge 51

 

Class A

Kouts

     Gary 21st Century 85, Morgan Twp. 43

     Kouts 59, Washington Twp. 48

Triton

     Argos 50, Oregon-Davis 23

     Triton 55, LaCrosse 26

Fremont

     Elkhart Christian 83, Hamilton 30

     Lakewood Park 66, Fremont 41

Caston

     Caston 58, Tri-County 41

     Pioneer 68, N. White 51

Southern Wells

     Lakeland Christian 59, Northfield 43

     Southwood 69, Southern Wells 44

Attica

     Clinton Central 53, Attica 52, OT

     Covington 67, Faith Christian 33

Wes-Del

     Cowan 52, Wes-Del 51

     Daleville 50, Liberty Christian 42

Blue River

     Blue River 60, Seton Catholic 52

     Randolph Southern 57, Tri 55

White River Valley

     Bloomfield 83, Shakamak 49

     White River Valley 60, N. Central 49, 2OT

Bethesda Christian

     Indpls International 93, Indiana Deaf 48

     Indpls Metro 39, Bethesda Christian 25

Indpls Lutheran

     Greenwood Christian 73, Indpls Tindley 51

     Providence Cristo Rey 59, Indpls Lutheran 57, OT

Southwestern (Shelby)

     Morristown 53, Rising Sun 39

     Oldenburg 63, Jac-Cen-Del 43

Borden

     Christian Academy 68, S. Central 38

     Lanesville 66, New Washington 49

Edinburgh

     Crothersville 58, Edinburgh 49

     West Washington 59, Medora 17

Loogootee

     Barr-Reeve 62, Loogootee 52

     Shoals 51, Orleans 43

Ev. Day

     Dubois 50, Vincennes Rivet 35

     Ev. Day 70, Wood Memorial 51

