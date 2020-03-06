BOYS' BASKETBALL
Friday's sectional semifinal results
Class 4A
E. Chicago Central
Lake Central 52, E. Chicago Central 34
Merrillville 63, Munster 53
Valparaiso
Chesterton 63, Crown Point 52
Valparaiso 69, Portage 51
LaPorte
Culver Academy 66, Plymouth 24
SB Adams 56, Michigan City 52
Elkhart
Northridge 70, Elkhart Memorial 51
Warsaw 58, Penn 54, OT
FW Carroll
FW Northrop 44, FW Carroll 30
FW Snider 66, E. Noble 52
Huntington North
Homestead 84, Ft. Wayne South 63
New Haven 68, Huntington North 51
Lafayette Jeff
Lafayette Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 48
Marion 63, Logansport 47
Noblesville
Carmel 39, Noblesville 37
Westfield 32, Zionsville 31
Muncie Central
Muncie Central 60, Richmond 54
New Palestine 59, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 40
Lawrence Central
Lawrence North 76, Indpls Attucks 73
Warren Central 77, Indpls N. Central 69
Southport
Decatur Central 68, Southport 56
Indpls Pike 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 46
Mooresville
Brownsburg 44, Terre Haute South 29
Plainfield 46, Mooresville 34
Shelbyville
Center Grove 42, Franklin 32
Greenwood 43, Shelbyville 23
Columbus North
Bloomington South 59, Columbus North 49
E. Central 67, Bloomington North 55
Seymour
Floyd Central 61, Jeffersonville 47
Jennings Co. 44, Bedford N. Lawrence 43
Ev. North
Castle 57, Ev. North 52
Ev. Reitz 84, Ev. Harrison 67
Class 3A
Hammond
Calumet 70, Hammond Gavit 56
Hammond 63, Lighthouse CPA 47
Hanover Central
Hanover Central 61, Knox 39
New Prairie 57, River Forest 35
Jimtown
Jimtown 59, S. Bend Clay 48
Mishawaka Marian 68, SB St. Joseph's 66, OT
Twin Lakes
W. Lafayette 56, Benton Central 37
Western 60, Twin Lakes 46
Northwood
NorthWood 52, W. Noble 33
Wawasee 56, Lakeland 45
Garrett
FW Concordia 47, Angola 40
Leo 66, Woodlan 39
Norwell
Mississinewa 70, Heritage 50
Norwell 64, Bellmont 46
New Castle
Delta 39, Yorktown 29
Hamilton Hts. 70, Jay Co. 44
Greencastle
Danville 84, Crawfordsville 62
N. Montgomery 49, Frankfort 46
Edgewood
Brownstown 56, Brown Co. 41
Edgewood 57, Northview 42
Indpls Shortridge
Brebeuf 69, Indpls Chatard 61
Lebanon 49, Indpls Manual 46
Indian Creek
Beech Grove 70, Indpls Ritter 43
Indian Creek 69, Indpls Washington 67
Connersville
Greensburg 65, Connersville 49
S. Dearborn 63, Batesville 60
Corydon Central
Madison 67, Scottsburg 59
Silver Creek 69, N. Harrison 50
Vincennes
Sullivan 61, Princeton 52
Washington 76, Pike Central 35
Boonville
Ev. Memorial 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 39
Heritage Hills 54, Ev. Bosse 47
Class 2A
Bowman Academy
Bowman Academy 62, Andrean 59
Gary Roosevelt 76, Whiting 43
N. Judson
LaVille 59, Boone Grove 41
S. Central (Union Mills) 54, Hebron 53, 2OT
Westview
Central Noble 60, Bremen 57
Churubusco 58, Westview 50
Manchester
FW Blackhawk 83, S. Adams 46
FW Canterbury 69, Wabash 66
Winamac
Rensselaer 49, Delphi 43
Rochester 53, Winamac 36
Western Boone
Rossville 55, Seeger 39
Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37
Blackford
Blackford 83, Taylor 55
Tipton 86, Eastbrook 48
Alexandria
Frankton 60, Winchester 56
Wapahani 64, Alexandria 59
Hagerstown
Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 30
Shenandoah 58, Cambridge City 37
Indpls Scecina
Covenant Christian 49, Heritage Christian 35
Indpls Park Tudor 32, University 31
Southmont
N. Putnam 64, Cascade 63
Parke Heritage 59, S. Putnam 34
North Decatur
N. Decatur 66, Milan 60
S. Decatur 76, Triton Central 63
Southwestern
Providence 53, Switzerland Co. 43
Southwestern 53, Henryville 30
Crawford County
Crawford Co. 43, Perry Central 35
Paoli 57, Eastern 45
N. Knox
Linton 65, N. Knox 58
S. Knox 52, Eastern (Greene) 36
Southridge
N. Posey 60, Tecumseh 31
S. Spencer 56, Southridge 51
Class A
Kouts
Gary 21st Century 85, Morgan Twp. 43
Kouts 59, Washington Twp. 48
Triton
Argos 50, Oregon-Davis 23
Triton 55, LaCrosse 26
Fremont
Elkhart Christian 83, Hamilton 30
Lakewood Park 66, Fremont 41
Caston
Caston 58, Tri-County 41
Pioneer 68, N. White 51
Southern Wells
Lakeland Christian 59, Northfield 43
Southwood 69, Southern Wells 44
Attica
Clinton Central 53, Attica 52, OT
Covington 67, Faith Christian 33
Wes-Del
Cowan 52, Wes-Del 51
Daleville 50, Liberty Christian 42
Blue River
Blue River 60, Seton Catholic 52
Randolph Southern 57, Tri 55
White River Valley
Bloomfield 83, Shakamak 49
White River Valley 60, N. Central 49, 2OT
Bethesda Christian
Indpls International 93, Indiana Deaf 48
Indpls Metro 39, Bethesda Christian 25
Indpls Lutheran
Greenwood Christian 73, Indpls Tindley 51
Providence Cristo Rey 59, Indpls Lutheran 57, OT
Southwestern (Shelby)
Morristown 53, Rising Sun 39
Oldenburg 63, Jac-Cen-Del 43
Borden
Christian Academy 68, S. Central 38
Lanesville 66, New Washington 49
Edinburgh
Crothersville 58, Edinburgh 49
West Washington 59, Medora 17
Loogootee
Barr-Reeve 62, Loogootee 52
Shoals 51, Orleans 43
Ev. Day
Dubois 50, Vincennes Rivet 35
Ev. Day 70, Wood Memorial 51
