CLASS 4A
1. Gary West
Gary West 58, Lake Central 29
Munster 72, Hammond Morton 38
2. Chesterton
Portage 44, Lowell 36
Valparaiso 47, Crown Point 31
3. Michigan City
S. Bend Adams 68, Mishawaka 60
S. Bend Riley 91, Michigan City 76
4. Elkhart
Elkhart 59, Warsaw 57
Penn 45, Northridge 40
5. E. Noble
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 75, Ft. Wayne North 70
Ft. Wayne Snider 69, E. Noble 54
6. Columbia City
Homestead 74, Ft. Wayne South 44
New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 63
7. Marion
Lafayette Jeff 79, Lafayette Harrison 72
McCutcheon 62, Kokomo 41
8. Carmel
Carmel 46, Hamilton Southeastern 33
Westfield 81, Noblesville 74
9. Richmond
Anderson 58, Pendleton Hts. 54, OT
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 62, Greenfield 37
10. Indpls Tech
Indpls N. Central 72, Indpls Attucks 59
Lawrence North 46, Warren Central 45
11. Decatur Central
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Southport 48
Indpls Pike 58, Decatur Central 54
12. Avon
Brownsburg 67, Terre Haute South 41
Plainfield 58, Avon 39
13. Whiteland
Center Grove 64, Shelbyville 40
Greenwood 44, Whiteland 41
14. Bloomington South
Bloomington North 59, Columbus East 41
Bloomington South 57, Martinsville 30
15. Seymour
Bedford N. Lawrence 49, New Albany 48
Jeffersonville 66, Floyd Central 64, 3OT
16. Ev. North
Ev. Central 54, Ev. Harrison 51
Ev. Reitz 49, Ev. North 37
CLASS 3A
17. Calumet
Calumet 61, Lighthouse CPA 56
Hammond 63, Griffith 34
18. New Prairie
Hanover Central 58, Kankakee Valley 36
New Prairie 89, River Forest 35
19. S. Bend Washington
Glenn 56, S. Bend Washington 29
S. Bend St. Joseph's 53, Mishawaka Marian 45
20. Twin Lakes
Peru 58, Maconaquah 50
Twin Lakes 57, Western 53, 2OT
21. W. Noble
NorthWood 47, Wawasee 46
W. Noble 61, Lakeland 53
22. Woodlan
FW Dwenger 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 57
Leo 76, Ft. Wayne Luers 70
23. Mississinewa
Mississinewa 76, Heritage 61
Norwell 66, Bellmont 57
24. New Castle
Hamilton Hts. 68, Muncie Burris 39
New Castle 51, Delta 43
25. Frankfort
Frankfort 59, Monrovia 46
Greencastle 66, Danville 51
26. Owen Valley
Edgewood 49, S. Vermillion 47
Northview 54, Brownstown 52
27. Lebanon
Guerin Catholic 49, Lebanon 30
Indpls Brebeuf 52, Indpls Chatard 36
28. Beech Grove
Beech Grove 67, Indpls Ritter 49
Indian Creek 67, Speedway 57
29. Greensburg
Connersville 39, S. Dearborn 37
Greensburg 70, Batesville 53
30. Charlestown
Madison 68, Scottsburg 51
Silver Creek 44, N. Harrison 41
31. Washington
Sullivan 60, Princeton 56, 2OT
Vincennes 48, Pike Central 36
32. Boonville
Boonville 53, Gibson Southern 42
Heritage Hills 62, Ev. Bosse 51
CLASS 2A
33. Whiting
Bowman Academy 64, Illiana Christian 57
Michigan City Marquette 85, Whiting 50
34. N. Judson
Boone Grove 47, S. Central (Union Mills) 42
N. Judson 63, LaVille 50
35. Westview
Churubusco 45, Central Noble 40
Eastside 50, Bremen 34
36. Bluffton
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, Whitko 39
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51, Adams Central 38
37. Delphi
Cass 67, Rensselaer 56
Rochester 52, N. Newton 35
38. Fountain Central
Carroll (Flora) 63, Western Boone 48
Rossville 65, Seeger 47
39. Blackford
Blackford 69, Tipton 50
Taylor 52, Sheridan 50
40. Elwood
Frankton 52, Alexandria 45
Wapahani 60, Lapel 54
41. Shenandoah
Eastern Hancock 84, Union Co. 56
Shenandoah 68, Northeastern 39
42. Heritage Christian
Covenant Christian 51, Indpls Park Tudor 44
Heritage Christian def. Indpls Irvington, forfeit
43. Cloverdale
N. Putnam 70, Cascade 59
Parke Heritage 66, Southmont 34
44. Milan
S. Decatur 64, S. Ripley 62
Triton Central 62, Milan 60
45. Southwestern (Hanover)
Providence 56, Clarksville 46
Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Henryville 41
46. Paoli
Eastern (Pekin) 32, Tell City 30
Paoli 56, Crawford Co. 35
47. Eastern (Greene)
Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 43
N. Knox 44, Mitchell 33
48. Southridge
S. Spencer 79, Tecumseh 46
Southridge 43, N. Posey 33
CLASS A
49. Kouts
Kouts 85, Morgan Twp. 56
Washington Twp. 57, Gary 21st Century 55
50. Culver
Argos 30, Culver 21
Triton 59, Oregon-Davis 41
51. Bethany Christian
Elkhart Christian 70, Bethany Christian 61
Fremont 60, Lakewood Park 44
52. Tri-County
Caston 55, Tri-County 51
N. White 48, Pioneer 38
53. N. Miami
Lakeland Christian 60, Northfield 47
Southwood 93, N. Miami 19
54. Attica
Covington 56, N. Vermillion 27
Lafayette Catholic 61, Faith Christian 42
55. Wes-Del
Cowan 67, Tri-Central 50
Liberty Christian 82, Anderson Prep Academy 44
56. Randolph Southern
Blue River 63, Tri 56
Seton Catholic 71, Union City 53
57. Clay City
N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, Bloomfield 49
Shakamak 49, White River Valley 38
58. Indpls Metro
Bethesda Christian 44, Indpls Metro 41
Indiana Math and Science Academy 47, Indiana Deaf 32
59. Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Lutheran 61, Providence Cristo Rey 43
Indpls Tindley 64, Central Christian 49
60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Morristown 69, Jac-Cen-Del 58
Southwestern (Shelby) 51, Rising Sun 48
61. Borden
Christian Academy 58, Borden 56
Lanesville 42, S. Central (Elizabeth) 41
62. W. Washington
Trinity Lutheran 72, Edinburgh 63
W. Washington 75, Medora 23
63. N. Daviess
Barr-Reeve 40, N. Daviess 38
Loogootee 63, Orleans 30
64. Wood Memorial
Ev. Day 67, Springs Valley 62
Wood Memorial 31, Vincennes Rivet 20
