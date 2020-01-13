CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville’s Marquise Forward scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Jaren Starks hit four 3-pointers for the second straight night as the Generals bounced back from Friday’s last-second loss to Providence in a big way.
The Generals used a 16-1 run in the second quarter to take command against New Washington and rolled to a 61-39 victory.
Starks finished with 16 points. Dae’von Fuqua led the fast break and found him for a second-quarter 3-pointer during the 16-1 run that saw Clarksville take a 32-14 lead.
“The kids are finding him in the right spots. Dae’von and Dakota [Capps] have really done a nice job of driving, drawing and kicking. Jaren knows if he gets his feet set, he’ll get the ball,” coach Brian McEwen said.
Forward, a muscular post man, helped ignite the Generals with some solid baskets in the lane.
“Huge,” McEwen said of his play. “Last night, Marquise, he gave us a great week of practice but didn’t break effort, energy or focus last night. That’s how he plays in practice. He got us going. His energy was good. That’s him getting comfortable.”
Starks kept knocking down shots in the third quarter as the Generals stretched their lead to 44-19 by the midpoint of the period.
New Washington was led by freshman Matthew Arthur with 16 points. Senior Jesus Diaz chipped in with 11.
Mustangs coach Jonathan May wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort at the defensive end.
“We didn’t give a lot of resistance. Fuqua can get downhill with the best of them. When you’re allowing teams to get to the rim, allowing teams to get open shots on the perimeter, allowing them to get it to the high post. Against our zone, they were doing what they wanted,” May said.
New Washington plays Henryville and West Washington next week.
