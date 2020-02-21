CLARKSVILLE — There was plenty of emotion bottled up inside the walls of Clarksville’s gymnasium Friday night. By the time the final horn sounded, with Clarksville’s No. 1 fan Steve Matheny at the scoreboard controls, the Generals defeated Borden 64-58.
Known as “Clarksville Steve” to many in the Southern Indiana, Matheny was presented a Steve Matheny Way street sign during an emotional pregame presentation. Some fought tears while students chanted “Steve! Steve! Steve!”
“It was an emotional night in a lot of ways,” Generals coach Brian McEwen said. “It was probably more [emotional] for me than the players. The kids see and know Steve, but I’m not sure they grasp that there were a lot of people back in the gym tonight for Steve. It would have been nice to play better, but we played well enough to win.”
The cheers didn’t stop once the ball was tipped, after Borden’s Micah Franklin put in an uncontested lay-in, the Generals were on the break. Pushing down the right wing was Clarksville’s Michael Myers, who swopped in for a varsity bucket on Senior Night.
Myers, listed among the managers on the team’s roster, had the opportunity to suit up at the encouragement of the Clarksville squad.
“Michael is really special and he’s been with us since he was a freshman,” McEwen said. “Typically he’s a student assistant and late in the season we try to get him into a JV game. The kids have mentioned to me about getting Mike in a varsity game. I know [Borden coach] Doc (Nash), he and I are from New Washington, and knowing [Borden junior varsity coach and former Clarksville coach] Jason (Connell), I brought it up. They said, ‘Sure.’ It was a bigger thing than the game. It may have gotten our kids off-kilter a little.”
Once Myers scored, Dae’von Fuqua checked in as smiles filled the gym once again.
“Their goal was to get Mike out there to get that opportunity,” McEwen said. “The kids love him and he’s great for us. It’s hard to look at negatives when we see the big picture of the night. I appreciate Doc for allowing that to happen.”
The next 37-plus minutes was a game that saw Borden put together a gameplan executed to the liking of Nash while on the other end, the Generals weren’t as crisp, but good enough.
“Our kids fought and that’s exactly what I want out of them,” Nash said. “That looked like a Borden basketball team.”
Defensively the Braves wanted to bottle up some of Clarksville’s top scorers, including Fuqua, who was held to two points at half and five through three quarters. He finished with 12.
“We wanted to guard Fuqua and he ended up with most of his at the free throw line,” Nash said.
To counter Borden’s zone looks early, Clarksville benefited from 3-pointers via Keyshawn Minor and Jaren Starks. Clarksville would lead 18-10 after eight minutes.
Borden, seeking to slow the tempo, rallied thanks to a triple from Tommy Devine and a pair of old-fashioned 3-pointers via Sterling Mikel and Devine. A drive and score from Brennan Eurton helped bring Borden within two, 24-22.
Before halftime, after the Braves milked 90 seconds off the clock, Clarksville’s Clayton Aranda drew a charge. With 8.5 seconds left, Clarksville went into the half up 27-22 when Fuqua kicked the ball to Starks, who swished a trey.
“Our biggest thing is defensively we weren’t very good,” McEwen said. “If we get a stop, a rebound, we can be really good in transition. Dae’von is really good in the open floor. He’s good at finding people.”
Clarksville broke loose in the third quarter, racking up 20 points. A 3-pointer from Connor Page, then a no-look pass from Dakota Capps to an open Marquis Forward put the Generals up 47-32.
There was some fight, however, left in Borden. Eurton got hot in the final quarter, going on to score nine of his 15 points. Clarksville held the Braves at bay just enough to earn the win. Borden was able to trim the margin to three on two occasions inside the final 20 seconds. The Braves, however, couldn’t get closer.
“When you can survive nights when you are really flat, and the other team really brings good effort, it is still better being on the winning side,” said McEwen.
The Generals were led by Capps’ 19 points. The sophomore had seven field goals. Starks closed with 11.
“We got down in the teens and normally these kids fold,” Nash said. “When we go somewhere, even if we lose, I want them to know Borden has been there. Tonight, we did. I’m super proud of these kids. I’m not an easy guy to play for, I know that, but our kids fought and I’m going to fight for them. We still have a ways to go.”
Mikel (16 points) and Devine (15) also reached double figure scoring for the Braves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.