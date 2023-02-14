BOYS' BASKETBALL: Generals outlast Cougars

CLARKSVILLE — Fans were treated to a barnburner Tuesday night at Clarksville.
The Generals led for most of the game and then held on at the end for a thrilling 58-57 win over former Mid-Southern Conference rival North Harrison.
“Tonight’s win is a credit to our guys coming to practice everyday to work hard and they keep grinding,” Clarksville head coach Kyle Hankins said. “Landon (Radelin) and Jacob (Seward) carried the scoring line tonight and Morgan (Capps) got steals, rebounds and assists all night. This is a really good program win and a really good toughness win.”
Radlein led the Generals (7-12) with 17 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Seward scored 16 and was the only General to score in every quarter. Ashton Leezer added 10 and nailed two shots from long-range.
“There have been games this year that we should have won, but we got down mentally in them,” said Radlein, whose team has won three of its last five. “We stayed positive tonight and just kept playing and things worked out.”
The Cougars (9-9) placed four players in double digits, led by Kaleb Kellems’ 18. Sawyer Wetzel scored 17, while Brody and Bryce Fessel added 10 points apiece. Despite the balanced scoring and close final score, North Harrison head coach Lou Lefevre didn’t find many positives in his team’s play.
“They outplayed us completely. We couldn’t stop them. We couldn’t guard them, or rather we wouldn’t guard them,” he said. “They had their way on offense, getting whatever they wanted. We got outplayed except for the 8-0 start we had. They outplayed us and just whooped us everywhere on the court. It was their game to win and they deserved to win it. It was just a very disappointing performance for us.”
The visitors scored the first eight points of the game to force an early Clarksville timeout. After the break in the action, the hosts finished the opening frame on a 13-2 run to lead by three at the first stop.
“We just talked about sticking together and taking one play at a time and believing in each other,” Hankins said of the pivotal timeout. “A lot of people may be surprised by tonight’s outcome, but we’re not. We just want to play hard and try to go toe-to-toe with whoever we’re playing each night. We’ve been talking about just playing good basketball and not worrying about our record. I thought tonight, in spurts, we played really, really well.”
The Generals continued their spurt into the second period and sported a 30-18 lead late in the quarter.
“We started moving the ball better and I got some open looks and started feeling good with my shot,” said Radlein, who hit all five of his 3-pointers in the first half. “I work a lot on my shooting in practice and just made sure I was ready to shoot, and my teammates got me the ball in good spots.”
Clarksville kept up its solid play out of the locker room and entered the fourth quarter with a 48-39 advantage. The Cougars made a final push and closed within one in the final minute. They had a shot to take the lead in the final seconds, but the Generals stood strong and broke a three-game losing skid to North Harrison.
Most stat categories were basically even, except for the rebounds — which the home team dominated 29-20.
“We do a lot of rebound drills in practice and that’s really paying off for us,” Seward said. “We got out-rebounded some in the first part of the season, but when we started dialing in at practice and playing tougher we’ve started winning the boards a lot more.”
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Clarksville travels to Borden while Lefevre and North Harrison host his former team, Class 2A No. 7 Providence.
CLARKSVILLE 58, NORTH HARRISON 57
North Harrison 10 15 14 18 — 57
Clarksville 13 17 18 10 — 58
North Harrison (9-9): Kaleb Kellems 18, Brody Fessel 10, Sawyer Wetzel 17, Bryce Fessel 10, David Langdon 2.
Clarksville (7-12): Morgan Capps 4, Landon Radlein 17, Ashton Leezer 10, Jacob Seward 16, Kevonne Murrell 3, Robert Lamar 8.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 6 of 17 (Kellems, Fessel 2, Wetzel 3), Clarksville 8 of 18 (Radlein 5, Leezer 2, Murrell).
Rebounds: North Harrison 20, Clarksville 29.
Turnovers: North Harrison 14, Clarksville 17.
Field-goal shooting: North Harrison 22 of 44, Clarksville 23 of 46.
Free-throw shooting: North Harrison 7 of 10, Clarksville 4 of 10.
JV game: North Harrison 51-39.