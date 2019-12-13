CHARLESTOWN — Clarksville used its quickness on the perimeter, got its transition game in high gear and smothered host Charlestown for a 71-52 Mid-Southern Conference win Friday night.
Generals coach Brian McEwen said his team is starting to gain some confidence.
“We’ve got a nice little group that’s starting to buy in and gain some confidence,” he said.
Clarksville (2-3, 1-1) seized control of the game midway through the third quarter.
After Charlestown’s Kyle Craig hit the first of his three 3-pointers, Clarksville went on a 13-2 run that seeped into the fourth quarter.
When Jaren Starks — who led Clarksville with 20 points — converted a layup early in the final quarter, the Generals led 52-35.
“Jaren Starks played really well tonight,” McEwen said.
Charlestown (1-4, 0-3) never recovered.
“We’ve really worked on getting better [defensively],” McEwen said. “You get a stop and then you’re gone [on the fast break]. I think we’re much better in transition. But really, we were pretty good on both ends.”
Dae’von Fuqua added 18 points for the Generals while Dakota Capps had 11.
“Dae’von is lightning quick and has a knack for getting through tight spaces,” McEwen said.
“They’re all really quick,” Charlestown coach Sean Smith said of the Clarksville backcourt. “And, they’ve all got really good handles. It’s tough to contain them. When they’re hitting threes, it’s really hard.”
Smith said the Pirates are still trying to figure out how to play winning basketball.
“We hang our heads and they take advantage of it,” Smith said. “We didn’t continue to fight. We have to battle through that. . . That’s something we’ll have to work on. We’ll have to get over that.”
Looking back to the first half, Clarksville took advantage of its speed and raced out to a 23-12 lead after a 3-pointer from Starks.
Despite the 3-pointer, the Generals did most of their damage in in transition as Charlestown struggled to get back on defense.
Still, Devron West, a skilled interior player, kept the Pirates in the game with 16 first-half points.
West scored just six points in the second half, finishing with 22 points.
“Initially, we didn’t defend him the way we wanted to,” McEwen said. “We got a little better in the second half.”
The Pirates played without senior guard Marion Lukes. The football standout was on a visit to his future school, Central Michigan University.
“That hurt,” Smith said of Lukes' absence. “That would have made a difference, both on the boards and defensively. He’s getting better offensively. He definitely missed him tonight.”
CLARKSVILLE 71, CHARLESTOWN 52
Clarksville 16 15 19 21—71
Charlestown 9 14 12 17—52
Clarksville (2-3): Minor 8, Fuqua 18, Starks 20, Capps 11, Forward 9, Spaulding 2, Hattabaugh 3.
Charlestown (1-4): Davis 7, Rothbauer 6, Craig 9, Henning 2, West 22, Brown 1, Crawford 5.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 6 (Craig 3, Davis, Rothbauer, West); Clarksville 4 (Starks 2, Hattabaugh, Minor).
