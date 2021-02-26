CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville put together a 14-1 run in the second half to rally from an early double-digit deficit for a 57-42 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Friday night.
It was closer than the final score indicated as the Generals never led in the first half and didn’t take the lead until late in the third quarter.
Trailing by 10 at the end of the first period, by four at halftime and by six (31-25) midway through the third quarter, the Clarksville finally put it together.
“We weren’t prepared to play,” said Clarksville coach Brian McEwen, whose team was behind 17-7 after eight minutes and 25-21 at the break. “We had to execute and defensively make stops. Finally, it kicked in.”
A steal and layup by senior guard Jaren Starks got the Generals’ rally started, making it 31-28 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Junior guard Dakota Capps took over from there, scoring six straight points to put the Generals up for good.
It was 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter and that’s when the game got away from the Lions.
Early in the final frame, Clarksville senior forward Marquis Forward drove on Rock Creek 6-foot-11 sophomore center Marial Diper. Forward scored and was fouled by Diper – his fourth.
While Forward prepared for his free throw, Diper was whistled for a technical – his fifth foul. Forward hit his foul shot, then Starks hit the two technical free throws to make it a five-point possession for the Generals. Less than a minute into the final quarter Clarksville led 39-32 and the Lions were without their rim protector.
Rock Creek would continue to fight, making it a single possession game (41-38) after a bucket by Gavin Gullion at the 4:50 mark. The Lions, though, would get no closer.
“We just didn’t play our game in the second half,” Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said. “We were in striking distance with about four minutes left and really let it get away.”
Clarksville sophomore Robert Lamar had a pair of baskets as part of a 6-0 run by the Generals for a 47-38 lead with 3:10 left.
Leading 47-41, the Generals closed out the final three minutes with a 10-1 run.
“It wasn’t a 15-point game by any stretch,” Brown added. “It leaves a bad taste in your mouth to end the regular season like that.”
For the game, Capps scored 16 points, while Lamar and Forward added 13 apiece and Starks tallied 11 to lead the Generals’ balanced-scoring attack. Rock Creek (12-10) was paced by senior guard Michael Sulzer’s 13.
Three-pointers by Sulzer and Gullion helped Rock Creek to a 10-2 lead a little over two minutes into the game. The Lions made it a double-digit lead (17-7) on a field goal by 6-7 sophomore center Jaleb Treat with three minutes left in the opening quarter.
Sulzer continued to lead the way for the Lions in the second period. His steal and layup, followed by a 3-pointer, made it 22-9 at the 6:45 mark of the second quarter. Sulzer would add a field goal with 5:55 to play in the half to make it 24-11 and the Lions looked to be in control. That, though, was their last field goal of the first half.
Clarksville took advantage of the Rock Creek drought. It was 25-15 before Starks knocked down a 3 and Capps had a field goal to make it 25-20. The Generals, after trailing by double figures for much of the first half, were down just four (25-21) at the break.
Clarksville (10-11) closes out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Crawford County.
Rock Creek will next face CAI at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional.
.
CLARKSVILLE 57, ROCK CREEK 42
Rock Creek 17 8 7 10 — 42
Clarksville 7 14 13 23 — 57
Rock Creek (12-10): Michael Sulzer 13, Marial Diper 4, Gavin Gullion 8, Ladarius Wallace 8, Jaleb Treat 2, Johnathon Boggs 5, Ashton Mozee 2.
Clarksville (10-11): Dakota Capps 16, Robert Lamar 13, Jaren Starks 11, Marquis Forward 13, Morgan Capps 1, Connor Page 3.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 5 (Sulzer 2, Wallace 2, Gullion), Clarksville 2 (Page, Starks).
JV score: Clarksville 36-21.
