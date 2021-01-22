CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville gradually dug itself out of an early double-digit deficit for a 52-47 victory over visiting Scottsburg in Mid-Southern Conference action Friday night.
Senior guard Jaren Starks tallied a team-high 19 points while his backcourt mate, junior Dakota Capps, added 16. Capps made two free throws with a minute remaining, then drew a critical charge on Scottsburg’s Treyton Owens seconds later to help seal the victory for the Generals (6-5, 3-2).
“Those two are starting to finally figure out that the things they both do well help us mesh as a team,” Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said. “We’re trying to get them to play off each other even more than they already do. There were a few times where we got out of sync offensively, but for the most part I think we handled the challenge tonight well.”
McEwen also credited the defense of senior Marquis Forward, who fouled out and drew the assignment of facing 6-foot-4 forward Hayden Cutter. Cutter did a lot of damage underneath, leading all scorers with 23 points, but when Forward went to the bench with his fifth foul late in the game the first person to step forward and offer encouragement was McEwen.
“Defensively, it’s a load for us (to face a guy like Cutter),” McEwen said. “There are times when you’re in man-to-man and all you’re left to do is battle and fight. I thought Marquis gave us really good effort in a very difficult situation and he did everything we asked him to do.”
“I thought we made it difficult to score the way they wanted to outside of Cutter. I think the pace we played at in the first quarter – we looked impatient and the pace was too slow. But I could tell they got comfortable because there were long stretches where we didn’t fall back into poor shot selection. We’re maturing a bit, I think, and tonight, they did a pretty good job.”
Robert Lamar added 10 points for the Generals, who played their fourth straight game without last season’s leading scorer, Dae’von Fuqua, who decided to leave the team.
Clarksville is back in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight, when it visits Lanesville.
CLARKSVILLE 52, SCOTTSBURG 47
Scottsburg 19 7 8 13 — 47
Clarksville 11 11 13 17 — 52
Scottsburg (3-11, 3-5): Treyton Owens 11, Hayden Cutter 23, Dalton Daniels 3, Kody Clancy 5, Javis Roush 0, Kaden Raichel 5, Wyatt Zellers 0.
Clarksville (6-5, 3-2): Dakota Capps 16, Marquis Forward 5, Keyshawn Minor 0, Morgan Capps 2, Alex Titus 0, Robert Lamar 10, Jaren Starks 19, Connor Page 0.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 3 (Daniels, Clancy, Raichel); Clarksville 3 (Starks 3).
