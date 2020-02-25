CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville continued its late-season surge Tuesday night.
The Generals outscored visiting Henryville 45-25 in the second half to rally for a 68-54 victory.
Sophomore guard Dakota Capps spear-headed Clarksville’s comeback, tallying 19 of his career-high 28 points in the second half. Dae’von Fuqua added 14 points and Jaren Starks tallied 11 for the Generals (14-7), who won for the sixth time in their last seven games and ninth in their past 11.
“Dakota has strung together about four really strong games [in a row]. Dae’von usually is the one that’s leading us in a lot of different ways and Jaren shoots the ball well, plays off that, so you’ve got kind of two there,” Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said. “Dakota’s stepping up, that gives you three. Tonight, he was the best player on the floor.
“That’s great to see because he’s a good basketball player, all that he’s kind of lacking is confidence. Confidence is intoxicating.”
The Hornets (7-16) had the Generals stumbling in the first half. They outscored the hosts 17-10 in the first quarter and led 29-23 at halftime.
However in the second half, Clarksville turned up the heat on defense and turned the game in its favor.
The Generals erased their halftime deficit in the third quarter, outscoring Henryville 24-10. Starks scored eight points in the period, while Starks added seven and Clayton Aranda hit a pair of 3-pointers — including one just before the buzzer.
Clarksville’s backcourt of Capps (11), Fuqua (six) and Starks (four) combined for all 21 of the Generals’ points in the final frame.
“We played well in the first half, we executed. But in the second half we got back on our heels, we weren’t as strong with the basketball and once Clarksville’s guards got rolling we were in trouble,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “Clarksville’s guards did a tremendous job of attacking and we didn’t do a good job in the second half taking away what we wanted to. And Brian McEwen’s a great coach.”
Senior guard Cole Pirrman tallied a team-high 20 points to pace the Hornets (7-15), who suffered their fifth straight loss. Westin Allen added 12 and Cody Wallis netted 10 for Henryville.
“They played really, really well,” McEwen said of the Hornets. “With the exception of when the pressure kind of got to them and they got on their heels, they really played well. That first half was as good as they’ve played in probably a long time.
“They played well in the first half and we didn’t play well. The stuff we wanted to do, we didn’t really do it. The things we wanted to execute, we partially executed. We came in [at halftime] and changed up a little bit defensively, applied more pressure, kind of got rolling a little bit there, sped the game up and got some easy buckets and then played a little bit of basketball. Still, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We have to tighten up some things.”
The Generals visit Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Hornets will face the winner between Clarksville and the host Rebels at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the semifinals of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
CLARKSVILLE 68, HENRYVILLE 54
Henryville=17=12=10=15=—=54
Clarksville=10=13=24=21=—=68
Henryville (7-16): Cole Pirrman 20, Austin Contreras 4, Westin Allen 12, Logan Owens 2, Cody Wallis 10, Sam Guernsey 6.
Clarksville (14-7): Dae'von Fuqua 14, Dakota Capps 28, Jaren Starks 11, Marquis Forward 3, Keyshawn Minor 3, Clayton Aranda 6, Connor Page 3.
3-point field goals: Henryville 6 (Pirrman 4, Allen 2); Clarksville 7 (Aranda 2, Starks 2, Capps, Minor, Page).
