FLOYD KNOBS — Grant Gohmann’s career at Floyd Central can be succinctly summed up in one word — transformation.
However, given his academic prowess, the more apropos word may be metamorphosis.
That’s because in four years the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Gohmann went from being not even sure he’d make the Highlanders’ freshman team, to being a big-time contributor for the squad that ended the program’s 31-year sectional drought last month. And, he did so in spite of several injuries that sidelined him at various times during his career.
“Grant Gohmann, that’s a kid, he has transformed himself,” Providence head coach Ryan Miller, a former Floyd assistant, said a few days before the Highlanders were supposed to play No. 1 Bloomington South in the Class 4A Seymour Regional. “From a kid who, as a freshman, you wondered if he was going to be able to play varsity basketball. To both physically, and mentally, transforming himself, and overcoming so much adversity in terms of injuries. It felt like every single year he was battling an injury, and when he would battle back from it something else would happen. There were times where we really wondered, 'Is he going to have the persistence to keep working this hard and keep battling through this amount of adversity?'”
The answer was yes. However, it took a lot of determination and perspiration to get there.
After making the freshman team his first year in the program — “Coach told me I was a bubble player and I would probably sit the bench ... but I was a starter by the end of the year,” he remembered — Gohmann suffered a dislocated and broken finger his sophomore year. Then, as a junior, he fractured both ankles, at different times, yet still managed to play in a few games at the end of the season.
“He’s worked harder than any player I’ve ever coached to get himself to this point,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said last week. “It was really exciting to see how, as the season went on, he became a force, a walking double-double. He really was playing fantastic down the home stretch and was a big reason why we were able to win.”
The Highlanders had 24 and 21 wins over the previous two seasons, but also suffered significant graduation losses from both of those teams.
“With 17 seniors graduating in the past two years we knew there were going to be some holes, especially on the offensive end,” said Gohmann, one of only three seniors on this season’s squad. “So I worked hard to be a leader. I worked hard every day in practice, trying to get one percent better everyday.”
He also worked with his father, Tom, the fourth all-time leading scorer at Providence, and with his older brother, Luke, a former Floyd standout and 2018 FCHS graduate who is a sophomore forward on the Marian University team that recently made its third straight trip to the NAIA Division II national tournament.
“He is a made player,” Miller said. “Grant Gohmann, his father, his brother, that Floyd Central program and the culture that’s been established there, he and the people around him who care about him, made him a player through hard work and sheer will.
“When you’ve gone through that much adversity, it gives you this refuse-to-lose mentality type of will. And that’s what he has.”
In the Highlanders’ season-opener, Gohmann — making the first start of his career — had nine points in Floyd’s 37-36 win at Christian Academy. He progressed from there.
“He was just a tough matchup,” Sturgeon said. “Some teams would put their conventional center on him, but he could step out and play away from the basket. ... It helps when you have a guy that can be as potent as he is around the rim and who can also make [3-point] shots at the volleyball line.”
It also doesn’t hurt that the easy-smiling Gohmann is well-liked by his teammates and classmates. He is the president of the Floyd senior class and he was FC’s winter Homecoming king.
“He’s just a fun guy to be around,” Sturgeon said. “That whole family is always looking for a laugh, through multiple generations I think. He loves to cut up and have fun, and then his academic statistics are off the charts.”
Gohmann, who ranks first in his class with a 3.98 grade-point average and scored a 34 on the ACT, has read all 1,225 pages of War and Peace and says his favorite class is calculus, “because you’ve got to use your brain every day and you never know what you’re going to get.”
The same could be said about him on the court.
“He has the rare combination of athleticism, skill, intelligence and a sense of humor,” Sturgeon said. “He was a unique player, and was fun for me as a coach.”
Especially late in the season.
Gohmann, who averaged 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, averaged 13.8 points over Floyd’s final eight contests. He scored a game-high-tying 16 points in the Highlanders’ 70-33 triumph over Jennings County in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional final.
“I said at the beginning, this was going to be a Rocky Balboa slugfest. You wouldn’t see it in the final score, but we worked really hard for it,” Gohmann said afterward.
And although Floyd’s season came to a premature end after the IHSAA canceled the remainder of the state tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic — ”It’s bittersweet for sure,” he said. “I think we had a good chance to surprise some people.” — Gohmann’s fingerprints were all over the sectional trophy.
“I worked at my game and I worked hard to figure things out,” he said amid the post-game celebration on the floor at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium on March 7. “I left my mark.”
