Andrew Grantz has resigned after two seasons as the head coach at Jeffersonville.
Grantz guided the Red Devils to a 24-19 record and one sectional title in his two years on the bench.
Grantz was hired at Jeff in May of 2020 after spending one season as an assistant coach at Missouri Baptist University.
The Providence alum had three successful seasons (2014-17) at his alma mater before heading to Florida to guide Fort Myers High School for two seasons. He then left Fort Myers for Missouri Baptist, an NAIA school near St. Louis.
In his first season at Jeff, Grantz guided the Red Devils to a 15-7 record and their second sectional title in three years. Jeffersonville memorably outlasted Floyd Central 66-64 in triple-overtime in the Seymour Sectional semifinals before the Red Devils beat Bedford North Lawrence 57-53 in the sectional final. The following Saturday, they lost 51-50 to Bloomington South in the semifinals of the Seymour Regional.
This past season was a very different one for Jeff. After beating Evansville North 61-47 in its season-opener, the Red Devils lost five in a row and eight of their next nine.
They were without senior standout Will Lovings-Watts for the first five games of the season due to suspension. Grantz also missed a few games due to illness.
Then, the Red Devils had a two-week COVID-19 pause over the holidays.
Jeff came on in the second half of the season. The Red Devils won five of their last eight regular-season games before beating BNL and Seymour in the sectional to advance to the championship game, where they lost 77-38 to Floyd Central this past Saturday night.
This story will be updated.
