BOYS' BASKETBALL: Greyhounds hold off Biven, Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — Carmel, the top-ranked team in the state coaches poll, withstood a huge game by New Albany's Tucker Biven to beat the Bulldogs 50-42 in the Doghouse on Saturday night.
Biven scored a game-high 27 points, but the rest of the team combined for only 15.
Meanwhile 6-foot-7 senior guard Brian Waddell scored 16 points to pace the Greyhounds, who also got eight points from 6-7 sophomore guard Samuel Orme.
"I just think that they've got a lot of weapons, all five of their guys can score. When you've got five guys who can score — they're number one in the state for a reason — they're hard to stop," New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. "I thought our kids battled. We're not discouraged at all tonight, or even disappointed. Certainly we made some mistakes that I wish we hadn't made, but you've got to give them some credit, they're really good."
The Bulldogs battled back behind Biven in the second quarter after trailing 12-5 at the end of the first period. The 6-1 junior guard hit a trio of 3-pointers, as well as two free throws, to help New Albany gets within three, at 22-19, by the break.
The Bulldogs edged ahead a few times in the third quarter, but each time they did Carmel answered with a 3-pointer. The Greyhounds hit four of their five long range shots in the third to hold New Albany at bay.
Led by Biven the Bulldogs continued to fight in the fourth quarter, but they could never get back on top.
"For all intents and purposes it looked like we had a chance to win the game," Shannon said. "We were up a point or two there in the third quarter and I thought, 'Well by golly we are going to play with them tonight and have a chance.' Then I just felt like their experience took over in the fourth quarter. Plus when you're not the most-talented team, you really get drained physically, you get very tired. It took everything we had to play with them. We were giving up some pounds and certainly some height and I think we got a little fatigued and made some mistakes in the fourth quarter that, perhaps, if we had a little longer bench we might not have made."
New Albany played without 6-7 senior forward Jordan Thomas (illness) and junior point guard Kaden Stanton was less than 100 percent, according to Shannon, after injuring his ankle in last Saturday night's loss at Zionsville.
"He didn't start practicing til Thursday. He wasn't himself tonight, he was still gimpy. His ankle, it's still bothering him. You're going against a team like that and you're not 100 percent, boy it's really hard because they're so talented and they run their stuff so well," Shannon said. "We kind of thought if he's 100 percent perhaps maybe we might've had a little better shot, but you don't know that. You can't predict something that didn't happen."
Stanton, who entered averaging 16.8 points per game, scored only four for the Bulldogs (4-2).
New Albany now prepares to host Class 2A No. 3 Blackford (5-0) and high-scoring senior guard Luke Brown.
CARMEL 50, NEW ALBANY 42
Carmel 12 10 14 14 — 50
New Albany 5 14 12 11 — 42
Carmel (6-0): Joshua Whack 6, Peter Suder 4, Brian Waddell 16, Samuel Orme 8, Bryce Beery 6, William Leary 4, Nick Frische 4, Charlie Williams 2.
New Albany (4-2): Josten Carter 3, Kaden Stanton 4, Maddox Schmelz 2, Tucker Biven 27, Jayden Thompson 3, Tommy Devine 3.
3-point field goals: Carmel 5 (Orme 2, Whack 2, Leary); New Albany 7 (Biven 4, Carter, Devine, Thompson).