BOYS' BASKETBALL: Grizzly Cubs clip Floyd
- KENZIE WINSTEAD SPORTS@NEWSANDTRIBUNE.COM
-
-
SEYMOUR — Floyd Central couldn’t find its shooting eye through the first three quarters, dug a itself 12-point hole in the third quarter and just couldn’t complete a late rally in a 58-51 loss to Franklin in the second semifinal of the Class 4A Seymour Regional on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s disappointing,” Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon said afterwards. “We played one bad game all year.”
Franklin (12-14) advances to face Bloomington North (23-3) at 8 p.m. tonight in the regional final.
“I will be philosophical about it at some point, but it isn’t going to be anytime soon,” Sturgeon said after guiding the Highlanders to their first regional in more than 30 years.
The Highlanders (20-5) led just once in the game — in the first two minutes at 4-2 — and that was it.
Floyd Central hit just three of its first 12 shot and missed five of its first six free throws. Combine that with nine first-half turnovers and the Highlanders just couldn’t get on track at the offensive end.
“If you can find me a team that’s winning without making any shots, I’d like to know the recipe,” Sturgeon said. “But then again, give them credit. There weren’t a lot of easy shots. I thought we got impatient and forced it.
“We turned into a weird team in the last month of the season. We either made them all or missed them all. I don’t know how to explain it.”
Still, Floyd managed a late rally behind the play of seniors Cole Harritt and Brady Moore.
When Moore converted a layup with 1 minute, 57 seconds left, the Highlanders only trailed 54-51.
“We showed some effort there at the end,” Moore said. “We weren’t going down without a fight.”
Junior Caleb Washington, who added 14 points, also helped the comeback with a couple of 3-pointers.
After Franklin’s Tristan Coleman missed a bonus free throw with 1:19 left, Floyd Central had the ball with a chance to tie.
Again, the Highlanders struggled in their half-court set and Harritt missed a long 3-pointer.
Floyd Central missed its final three shots — all 3-pointers.
Moore, who led the Highlanders with 15 points, admitted his team had their eyes set on bigger prizes.
“I’m really hurt we weren’t able to get it done,” he said. “But I’m just grateful to have played with these guys. We had a special group this year. I’m sad we came up short but grateful for the experience.”
Moore, like several of his teammates, will play college ball next year. He’s being recruited by several schools, including Hanover, Wabash, Illinois Wesleyan and a few others.
Carson Hunter led the Grizzly Cubs with 16 points, including three 3-pointers.
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR REGIONAL
SEMIFINAL
FRANKLIN 58, FLOYD CENTRAL 51
Floyd Central 6 11 14 20 — 51
Franklin 10 14 17 17 — 58
Floyd Central (20-5): Kyle Poates 4, Nathaniel Hoffman 2, Brady Moore 15, Tevi Ali 2, Cole Harritt 8, Caleb Washington 14, Wes Celichowski 6.
Franklin (12-14): Wyatt Nickelson 3, Carson Hunter 16, Samuel Auger 11, Dylan Beverly 2, Micah Davis 13, Tristan Coleman 10, Ryder Street 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Washington 2, Harritt 2); Franklin 8 (Nickelson, Hunter 3, Davis, Street, Auger 2).
Trending Video
World famous boxer and entrepreneur, George Foreman speaks at I.U. Southeast. And, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation department offers a safer way for kids to play video games.
Weber Group in Sellersburg designs and constructs displays, exhibits, and more at theme parks, museums, and zoos across the country.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- POLICE: Jeffersonville man arrested in Floyds Knobs with over 150 grams of cocaine
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Grantz resigns Jeff post
- Vote now for the February Athlete of the Month
- Plans for 12-home development in works for former Jeffboat parking site
- Group advertises 'White Lives Matter' march in Jeffersonville
- Floyd County Council declines to upgrade Lafayette, Greenville ambulances
- UPDATED: Man in custody following shooting
- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Betz helps Knights to ASUN tourney title
- Jeffersonville police to install $75,000 camera system
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Floyd hopes to continue historic run Saturday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.