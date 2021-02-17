BOYS' BASKETBALL: Hatton helps Cougars clinch share of MSC

CLARKSVILLE — North Harrison clinched at least a share of the Mid-Southern Conference title with a 48-30 win at Clarksville on Wednesday night.
Senior standout Langdon Hatton — whose father, Steve, is the Generals’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder — tallied a game-high 27 points to lead the Cougars to their seventh straight win and keep them unbeaten in the MSC.
North Harrison (15-3, 8-0) is now 1 1/2 games ahead of Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek (14-4, 6-1) in the Mid-Southern with only one league game left, Saturday afternoon at Austin (3-12, 0-6).
“Right now (winning the conference) is the biggest deal we can have. It’s not sectional time, so we can’t win a sectional this week or next week, but we have a chance to win a conference on Saturday,” second-year North Harrison coach Lou Lefevre said. “If you win a championship in a conference as loaded as the MSC, it’s something to be proud of.”
The Cougars did it with defense on Wednesday.
They held the home team scoreless for the first 3 minutes, 50 seconds of the game before Clarksville senior point guard Jaren Starks put up five quick points to pull the Generals within two, at 7-5.
North Harrison held an 11-8 advantage after the opening quarter behind seven points from Hatton.
The Cougars extended their lead to 20-14 on a Brody Fessel 3-pointer before Starks recorded an old-fashioned three-point play to bring Clarksville back within a bucket.
North Harrison, however, closed out the first half with a 6-2 run to take a 26-19 lead into the locker room.
Hatton paced all scorers with 15 first-half points, while Starks wasn’t far behind with 14 of his own.
“Starks, in the first half, was hitting lots of shots,” Lefevre said. “He was getting space to shoot before our hands were high.”
The Cougars buckled down on defense in the second half, holding the Generals scoreless in the third quarter while increasing their lead to 38-19.
Dakota Capps scored Clarksville’s first points of the second half early in the fourth quarter. The junior went on to score seven points in the final frame, but it was not enough.
“If we struggle to score, we struggle to defend,” Generals head coach Brian McEwen said. “It was a terrible storm point for us where our inability to get stops on defense were put right back-to-back with our inability to get a basket on the offensive end.”
The 6-foot-10 Hatton tallied 12 more points after intermission against a Clarksville team with no player listed above 6-3.
“We had nothing for him. He was just too big, and there wasn’t anything we could do,” McEwen said. “They do a nice job taking advantage of him.”
North Harrison is scheduled to host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before traveling to Austin, where it can clinch the outright MSC title, Saturday afternoon.
The Generals, meanwhile, are slated to visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before hosting Perry Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night (a.k.a. their Senior Night).
.
NORTH HARRISON 48, CLARKSVILLE 30
North Harrison 11 15 12 10 — 48
Clarksville 8 11 0 9 — 30
North Harrison (15-3, 8-0): Langdon Hatton 27, Brody Fessel 5, Sawyer Wetzel 4, Logan McIntire 4, Riley Schneider 4, Kaleb Kellems 2, Ethan Oakley 2.
Clarksville (8-9, 5-3): Jaren Starks 14, Dakota Capps 10, Marquis Forward 4, Morgan Capps 2.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 1 (Fessel); Clarksville 2 (Starks, D. Capps).