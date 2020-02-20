CLARKSVILLE — Tonight’s matchup between North Harrison and Providence will have a familiar — if not familial — feel to it.
That’s because the game marks the return of Lou Lefevre to the Larkin Center. Lefevre, who guided the Pioneers to 175 wins, three sectional titles and two regional championships in 10 seasons (2004-14), will be back in his old haunt with his new team, the Cougars. And, to top it off, he’s facing his former assistant, first-year Providence head coach Ryan Miller. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a game that a lot of people are excited about, for obvious reasons,” Miller said Wednesday. “It’s a game that a lot of people who are here are excited about because they played for Lou, or they rooted for Lou. It’s kind of like a good family reunion with a ballgame in the backyard ... and everybody’s going at it hard. We’re looking forward to it.”
The matchup is intriguing on several levels.
For one, both teams are having solid, if not somewhat surprising, seasons.
The Cougars (15-5), who had only two winning campaigns in their past six seasons, come in riding a seven-game winning streak. North Harrison, which is led by 6-foot-10 junior big man Langdon Hatton and sophomore guard Logan McIntire, has averaged 73.6 points per game during its current streak.
“They’ve got some serious offensive firepower,” Miller said. “They have inside play, they have outside play, they’re a very talented team.”
Meanwhile the Pioneers (13-6), who are coming off nine- and eight-win seasons, enter riding the momentum of their 51-49 victory over New Albany last Friday night.
Then, there’s the fact that Lefevre and Miller are like-minded coaches who emphasize defense.
“I’ve told our guys, ‘This game is going to be like holding a mirror up to your face, except they’re going to be five inches taller and 40 pounds bigger,’” Miller said. “We’re excited, because we know they’re a great team and we know it’s a tremendous challenge. Obviously we know they’re incredibly well-coached with super-talented players.”
Not to mention that the two coaches are also very good friends.
“Ryan Miller is one of my best friends in the world,” Lefevre, who spent the past five seasons at Tipton, said following his team’s 79-74 triumph over Clarksville on Tuesday night. “I still remember a lot of those kids from summer camps and I wish them the best. They have a great team and it’s going to be a very difficult game for us.”
“As Coach Lefevre said [Tuesday] night, ‘Coach Miller is one of my best friends,’ and that is mutual. As is [North Harrison assistant] coach [Greg] Walters,” added Miller, who also attended Tuesday night’s game in Ramsey. “We spoke, but we made sure we didn’t share much information with each other, but nonetheless we spoke. Those guys, along with [Floyd Central] coach [Todd] Sturgeon, are my coaching basketball mentors.”
As for what happens on the court tonight, there’s one thing you can count on, both teams will play hard.
“They’ll want to play to their strengths and we’ll want to play to our strengths, so it’ll be a battle of wills,” Miller said.
