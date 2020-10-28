Floyd Central boys' basketball standout Jake Heidbreder is ready to take flight.
The senior announced his commitment to the Air Force Academy on Wednesday afternoon.
⚪️🔵COMMITTED🔵⚪️ go falcons!! #letsfly✈️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Us1Mh9XmIz— Jake (@jake_heidbreder) October 28, 2020
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Highlanders last season in leading them to their first sectional title in 31 years.
After the season, Heidbreder was an honorable mention All-State selection by the Associated Press and was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State underclassmen Large School division. He was also one of 20 players from across the state selected to the Indiana Junior All-Stars.
Air Force, which is a member of the Mountain West Conference, went 12-20 last season.
Heidbreder is the second area player to head to the MWC in two years. He joins 2020 Jeffersonville graduate Tre Coleman, who is a freshman for Steve Alford at Nevada.
