FLOYDS KNOBS — Just when you thought Floyd Central was down for the count, senior Jake Heidbreder jumped off the canvas and ignited an amazing 23-2 game-ending run to will the host Highlanders past North Harrison 52-47 Saturday night.
“He went to another gear — for sure. He was Superman for the last six or seven minutes of the game,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said of Heidbreder’s fourth-quarter explosion. “He has done that before, he has another gear. And, he’s such a tough matchup for other teams.”
North Harrison was a tough matchup for the Highlanders for most of the game. The Cougars led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, 28-18 at halftime, 43-27 heading into the fourth quarter and 45-29 after North Harrison’s Langdon Hatton hit two free throws with 6:56 to play.
“I think we had a little hangover from the Jeff game,” said Sturgeon, whose team beat the Red Devils 54-44 Friday night. “They played well, they had a great gameplan. . . They ran some stuff that we didn’t have on the scouting report. I can’t say enough about their preparation.”
Moments after Hatton hit his two foul shots, Heidbreder drilled a 3-pointer to start the Highlanders' improbable comeback.
“Once I hit that first three, I thought I was ready to go,” said Heidbreder, who scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the final six minutes.
What keyed Floyd's rally?
“Energy on defense — I think that’s what helped us,” Heidbreder said.
Hatton, a 6-foot-10 center who has signed with William & Mary, led North Harrison (8-3) with 20 points, 16 in the first half.
“When you don’t win a game that you should’ve won, it’s disappointing,” North Harrison coach Lou Lefevre said.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 52, NORTH HARRISON 47
North Harrison 13 15 15 4 — 47
Floyd Central 12 6 9 25 — 52
North Harrison (8-3): Langdon Hatton 20, Sawyer Wetzel 11, Ethan Oakley 2, Logan McIntire 10, Riley Schneider 2, Kaleb Kellems 2.
Floyd Central (7-2): Jake Heidbreder 22, Brady Moore 6, Cole Harritt 7, Caleb Washington 4, Max Tripure 6, Wesley Celichowski 7.
3-point goals: North Harrison 3 (McIntire 2, Hatton); Floyd Central 3 (Heidbreder 2, Harritt).
