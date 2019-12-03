BOYS' BASKETBALL: Heidbreder helps Highlanders handle Generals

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville contained Floyd Central standout Jake Heidbreder for three quarters Tuesday night.
The Generals, though, had a hard time doing so in the fourth period.
The Highlanders junior guard scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the final frame to lead Floyd to a 56-41 win over the host Generals.
“He was pretty good in the fourth quarter,” Highlanders coach Todd Sturgeon said of the 6-foot-4 Heidbreder, his team’s lone returning starter from last season.
Senior forward Grant Gohmann added 15 points, including five big ones late in the third, for Floyd Central (3-0), which is ranked No. 16 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class poll.
The Highlanders, who led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime, appeared to have the game in hand after Heidbreder’s driving layup put them up 34-21 midway through the third.
Then Clarksville clawed its way back. Dakota Capps and Keyshawn Minor hit 3-pointers before Dae’von Fuqua converted an old-fashioned three-point play to pull the Generals within 34-30 — the closest they had been since early in the game — with 1:34 to play in the period.
“We came out of halftime we kind of did what we had talked about,” Sturgeon said. “We said, ‘Hey let’s take the first three or four minutes of the half and build this lead up and get a chance to put this thing away.’ We did that, and then it goes from 13 to 4 — 3-pointer, 3-pointer and an and-one — boom. In like four possessions they scored nine points.”
That’s as close as Clarksville would get, though.
Gohmann hit a 3 on the Highlanders’ ensuing possession then, after Fuqua responded with a driving layup, scored on a putback to put Floyd up 39-32 at the end of the quarter.
That set the stage for Heidbreder. Eleven seconds into the quarter he sliced through the lane for a layup. Minor answered on the other end with a 3, but it was all Heidbreder after that. He scored 12 consecutive points, on a pair of driving layups, a 3, two free throws and another 3 to push the Floyd lead to 18 with 4:25 to play.
“I just started feeling it and we were spacing out more in the fourth quarter, so the lane was open pretty much,” Heidbreder said.
The Highlanders cruised from there.
Fuqua finished with a team-high 19 points, but had none in the fourth quarter after spending the early part of the period on the bench with leg cramps. Minor added 15, on the strength of four 3-pointers, but only two other players scored for the Generals (1-2).
“I can’t be displeased with the effort the kids brought,” said Clarksville coach Brian McEwen, whose team went 1-1 in Saturday’s Loughmiller Classic at Loogootee. “I’m not satisfied with it, but like I told Todd, that’s huge from Saturday. We didn’t compete like that. If we can keep building on that kind of effort we have an opportunity to head down the road towards where we want to be.
“We had some kids who really tired to do what we’d asked them to do. For the most part, that’s the longest stretch we kind of stayed locked into a gameplan and personnel and other stuff, that’s really good to see. … But they had some players make some plays, and that was it.”
Both teams are back in action Friday night.
The Generals open Mid-Southern Conference play at 7:30 p.m., when they host Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek. Floyd, meanwhile, hosts Castle at 8 p.m.