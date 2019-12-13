BOYS' BASKETBALL: Heidbreder, Highlanders hold off Bulldogs

FLOYDS KNOBS — Jake Heidbreder had 14 of his 19 points in the second half as Class 4A No. 9 Floyd Central improved to 5-0 with a 52-48 win against rival New Albany on Friday night.
Heidbreder had three buckets in the final three minutes to hold off Tucker Biven and the visiting Bulldogs. Biven had nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and pulled New Albany within 43-42 with 3 minutes, 58 seconds to play.
That's when Heidbreder took over. The junior point guard drove left from the top of the arc and drained a 16-foot jumper with 3:05 remaining. After a tough shot by Biven on the baseline, Heidbreder was fouled and hit 1 of 2 and then navigated his long 6-foot-4 frame into the lane for a bucket that put the Highlanders ahead 50-44 — and put the Bulldogs away.
"Cole Harritt stepped up and knocked a couple shots in, loosened things up, giving Jake a little bit of room to drive to the basket,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon mentioned afterward.
Harritt, a sophomore, entered Friday’s game 12 for 25 from beyond the arc and went 2 for 2 — both coming in the final 90 seconds of the third quarter — from long range against New Albany.
Harritt also had a steal in that stretch in which he keyed his team taking a 41-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Grant Gohmann, who had 13 points and six rebounds, dished out to Harritt for an assist on one of the big 3s.
But Heidbreder’s playmaking for himself and others – he finished with five assists — were paramount to the win.
"We kind of let Heidbreder take over the game. If he got inside, he was really good. He's very skilled. He makes you help off and he finds open kids,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said.
Shannon and the Bulldogs had won 13 straight regular-season games against Floyd Central, but they've now lost three straight. However, since 2000, it’s only the fourth win in the series for the Highlanders in 28 tries.
New Albany looked like the team to beat in the first five minutes.
Sophomore point guard Kaden Stanton hit two 3s and had 10 points and two steals to guide the Bulldogs to a 13-4 edge five minutes into the action.
The lone New Albany senior in the lineup, Trey Hourigan, carried the load in the second half as New Albany maintained its lead. Hourigan was 5 for 5 from the field in the first half for 10 points and finished with 15.
"We were feeling pretty good,” Hourigan said. “The post game was going. I felt like we’d go to the post [in the second half]. [The Highlanders] started helping and that really rattled us.”
Sturgeon said the emphasis was just to be more physical and aggressive in denying the post.
"Our defense got a lot more active in the second half. If we didn’t, Hourigan was gonna score 20 points within five feet of the basket. We just said, ‘Get in front of him,'" Sturgeon said. "It’s easier said than done. You just have to fight and compete. In the first half, we didn’t get any help and he was posting up strong. In the second half we did a much better job.”
Floyd Central’s edge on the glass was also key in the outcome. Freshman Caleb Washington had a timely bucket crashing the offensive glass in the second half and Gohmann came down with a couple key defensive boards in crunch time.
"We made some adjustments. We did the little things at both ends and that got us the win," Gohmann said. "If we keep winning games, we have to get on the boards. We’re not the most athletic team, but if we keep fighting and playing physical, good things happen."