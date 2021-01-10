FLOYDS KNOBS — Junior Brady Moore scored 20 points and senior Jake Heidbreder added 17 — including his 1,000th career point — to lead Floyd Central past visiting South Spencer 69-60 on Saturday night.
The Rebels came into the game ranked No. 3 in Class 2A and stuck with Floyd Central for much of the game, until an 18-6 second-half run by the Highlanders put them in control.
The game wasn’t on Floyd's original scheduled, but Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon was looking for a good team to challenge his team after having to cancel a few contests and ahead of Friday night's big Hoosier Hills Conference clash at Jeffersonville.
“We’ve had so many games canceled, we went three weeks without a game,” said Sturgeon, whose team hadn't played since Dec. 19 prior to Friday night's game at Corydon Central. “We’ve got Jeffersonville next week, a big conference matchup on Friday, then North Harrison on Saturday. We needed to be pushed and challenged. They (South Spencer) certainly did that.
“It was a good game, they’re a top five team in 2A for a reason. They’ve got a bunch of guys who can shoot and we’re really happy with the win.”
The first quarter featured three runs. Floyd Central got out to a 7-0 lead before South Spencer answered with an 11-0 surge. The Highlanders responded in kind with an 8-0 run and led 15-13 going into the second quarter.
The second period featured three ties and five lead changes and ended with the Rebels leading 30-28.
Down 34-33 early in the third quarter, the Highlanders used a 9-0 run to take a 42-34 lead. South Spencer cut the deficit to two (42-40), but couldn't get closer.
With 1:15 left in the third period, Moore scored to start the aforementioned 18-6 run that went deep into the fourth quarter
“Brady has the best motor on our team, he plays harder than anybody on our team,” Sturgeon said. “He’s always a guy who’s getting some hustle points. When the ball goes up on the rim he’s going after it.”
The surge was capped by a steal and layup by Heidbreder for a 60-46 lead with 2:21 left in the game.
Moments later, Heidbreder was fouled and the Air Force Academy-bound senior hit both free throws — the second accounting for his 1,000th career point.
“When you look around, the most recent guy is Cobie Barnes and he’s playing at Indiana State,” Sturgeon said. “When you start looking up that list of guys, only five of them so far with Pat Graham at the top. It’s quite an honor for him and he’s worked his tail off. The U.S. Air Force is getting a top-notch guy.”
After a short presentation, the Highlanders closed out the final 90 seconds for a hard-fought win.
Cole Harritt added 12 points while Caleb Washington and Max Tripure contributed eight apiece for the Highlanders (5-2).
South Spencer (10-2) was paced by Michael Donoho’s 17 points.
FLOYD CENTRAL 69, SOUTH SPENCER 60
South Spencer 13 17 12 18 — 60
Floyd Central 15 13 18 23 — 69
South Spencer (10-2): Jace Kelly 5, Cale Donoho 10, Michael Donoho 17, Holton Compton 10, Kobe Bartlett 4, Chase Garrett 12, Charlie Howell 2.
Floyd Central (5-2): Brady Moore 20, Jake Heidbreder 17, Caleb Washington 8, Cole Harritt 12, Max Tripure 8, Wesley Celichowski 4.
3-point field goals: South Spencer 5 (C. Donoho 2, Compton, M. Donoho, Kelly); Floyd Central 6 (Heidbreder 2, Harritt 2, Tripure, Washington).
