BOYS' BASKETBALL: Heidbreder leads the way for Floyd Central

FLOYDS KNOBS — Earlier this season during a timeout in a tight game, Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon drew up a play for his team to run.
Before the huddle broke, however, Highlanders senior standout Jake Heidbreder suggested a different one.
Sturgeon was hesitant at first, but then went with Heidbrider’s recommendation.
“We got a layup,” the coach recalled of the result of the play.
It wasn’t a surprise to Sturgeon, who has seen Heidbreder up close for four years.
“He has high basketball intellect, among other things,” Sturgeon said of his 6-foot-4 shooting guard, who carries a 4.4 grade-point average off the court.
Heidbreder leads reigning champion Floyd Central (13-5) into tonight’s game against Jeffersonville (13-6) in the semifinals of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional. Tip-off is scheduled for around 7:30 p.m. at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
Last year Heidbreder helped the Highlanders to a 61-47 victory over the Red Devils in the sectional semis, then a 70-33 throttling of Jennings County the next night as Floyd celebrated its first sectional title in 31 years.
“That was a big moment because we hadn’t won it in a long time,” Heidbreder said.
Team success is something that’s paramount to Heidbreder, who has helped the Highlanders to a 52-14 record in his three seasons as a starter. It also explains why he didn’t realize, until the moment it happened, that he had eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
“I knew I was close,” admitted Heidbreder, who surpassed that benchmark during Floyd’s 69-60 victory over visiting South Spencer on Jan. 9.
That was one of several highlights for Heidbreder this season.
In Jan. 16’s game against North Harrison, the Highlanders trailed by 16 points in the fourth quarter before Heidbreder ignited a game-ending 23-2 run — scoring 17 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the field and the free throw line — that gave Floyd a 52-47 triumph.
“He was Superman for the last six or seven minutes of the game,” Sturgeon said that night.
Heidbreder, however, may have saved his best for his last regular-season game.
Last Wednesday night, he scored a career-high 42 points in the Highlanders’ 85-54 win at Columbus East that helped them clinch a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference. And he did so in his usually efficient way. Heidbreder hit 14 of 18 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, and all seven of his free throw attempts.
For the season, Heidbreder is averaging 18.9 points on only 12 shots per game.
In the fall, Heidbreder is heading to the Air Force Academy.
“It was a combination of their academics and wanting to be a pilot,” said Heidbreder, who chose the AFA over Vermont, Evansville and the Naval Academy, among others.
At Air Force he’ll play in the highly-competitive Mountain West Conference, which includes nationally-ranked San Diego State as well as Nevada and former Jeffersonville standout Tre Coleman.
“It’s a great conference,” Heidbreder said. “People don’t realize the Mountain West is one of the best conferences in the country.”
Floyd Central will have to beat two conference foes — the Red Devils tonight, then either New Albany or Bedford North Lawrence in Saturday night’s final — to win its second straight sectional title. After battling some COVID-19 issues earlier in the season, the Highlanders have won 10 of their last 13.
“We’re starting to put it all together,” Heidbreder said recently.
Floyd Central hasn’t won consecutive sectional titles since former Mr. Basketball Pat Graham’s junior and senior seasons (1988-89). Can the Highlanders make history again?
If he’s proven anything in his career it’s that you can’t count out Heidbreder.
“I’m super-competitive,” he said. “I don’t like to lose.”
Sports editor Josh Cook contributed to this story.