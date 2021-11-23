NEW WASHINGTON — Charlestown’s Jake Helton made the most of a second chance.
Helton’s driving layup tied the game with 8.5 seconds left and his second free throw — following a lane violation — provided the Pirates with a 44-43 win over host New Washington in the season-opener for both Tuesday night.
“When I was at the line it’s almost deafening how loud it was,” Helton, a 6-foot-2, junior wing, said afterward. “It’s a great feeling to know that everyone is yelling for you, or against you. I missed the first one. I knew I had to make the next one.”
Helton scored a game-high 20 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Charlestown to victory and give first-year head coach Matt Lynch a win in his debut.
With his team down by two points in the waning seconds, Lynch had no doubt who he wanted to take his team’s final shot.
“Jake is our guy,” Lynch said. “I’ve said that from the get-go. When we needed a bucket there is no surprise who we’re going to. Give him a lot of credit for making the play.”
The Pirates (1-0) looked as though they would have little trouble in the final quarter jumping to leads of 37-28 and 39-30 before the host Mustangs stormed back.
New Wash (0-1) scored 11 straight points, on the heels of several steals. Matthew Arthur’s 3-pointer with 1:26 to play gave the Mustangs a 41-39 lead. Then after a Helton rebound basket, Arthur’s layup gave the lead back to New Washington.
Then with under 10 seconds remaining Helton drove from the left and hit a layup while being fouled.
“Trace Thierman thru it back to me. They (New Wash) ended up switching. I just went up strong and he fouled me,” Helton said.
He then missed the subsequent foul shot. That, however, was nullified by a lane violation by the Mustangs.
After Helton hit his second chance, New Wash’s Paul Giltner missed a jumper just before the final buzzer.
“We know if shots aren’t going we have to grind it out,” Mustangs coach Kyle Brown said. “Every team looks good when the shots are falling, but when they aren’t what team is going to show up.”
New Wash forced Charlestown into 22 turnovers and made 16 of 44 field goals.
“We didn’t press at all last year,” Brown said. “It worked for us. That gives me some hope going forward. It came down to missed layups and missed free throws. Little things.”
Matthew Arthur led the Mustangs with 15 points while his younger brother, Mason, tallied 10.
Charlestown finished 21 of 51 from the floor.
“We didn’t finish the game the way we should have. I give us a ton of credit for finding a way to win it. We made enough plays to win it,” Lynch said.
Neither team got much offense going in the first half as the game was deadlocked at 19-19 at halftime. Charlestown made 7 of 16 shots from the field in the first half and led by as many as four.
New Washington was 6 of 20 from the field and never led by more than two points in the opening half. The Mustangs played a zone and that helped force the Pirates into 10 turnovers.
“It’s always good to start the season 1-0,” Lynch said. “With a young group to reap the benefits is good. We’ve got a lot to work on.”
CHARLESTOWN 44, NEW WASHINGTON 43
Charlestown 10 9 13 12 — 44 New Washington 7 12 9 15 — 43
Charlestown (1-0): Jake Helton 20, Austin Pickerell 5, Karson Higdon 0, Trace Thierman 4, Grason Connell 10.
New Washington (0-1): Mason Thompson 9, Matthew Arthur 15, Paul Giltner 7, Mason Arthur 10, Logan Cooper 2.
3-point goals: Charlestown 4 (Helton 2, Pickerell, Connell); New Washington 3 (Giltner, Arthur 2).
JV score: Charlestown 61, New Washington 39.
