HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville staved off a late rally by visiting Rock Creek, capturing a 46-42 win in Furnish Gymnasium on Tuesday night in the opening contest for both squads.
The Lions (0-1) entered the fourth quarter trailing by 9, 36-27, but quickly got back in it behind senior forward Kevin Meyer and freshman guard Ladarius Wallace. Meyer scored on three consecutive possessions for Rock Creek, and Wallace's three-pointer with just over four minutes remaining in the contest tied the score at 38.
The left-handed freshman scored on a driving layup to give Rock Creek its first lead since early in the second quarter moments later. There would be two more lead changes before Henryville guard Austin Contreras, driving the baseline, fed center Logan Owens near the basket for a short jumper with just over a minute later to give the Hornets a 43-42 lead.
Contreras made a steal and basket after driving the length of the court to seal the contest with 14.4 seconds remaining.
"Last year, he kind of got thrown to the wolves, but he learned a lot, and he played great," said Henryville coach Jared Hill of Contreras, who finished with eight points. "That play he made at the end of the game, that was a big boy play. He was huge."
Westin Allen led all scorers with 16 points. He picked up his fourth foul with 6:21 remaining as he battled Meyer for a rebound but stayed in the game, hitting a big 3-pointer to give Henryville a 41-40 lead with 2:26 left.
"We let them back in the game, and we didn't shoot free throws well (13-23) but Rock Creek is athletic and active," Hill said. "They're going to win a bunch of games."
Rock Creek coach Chris Brown expressed some dismay over his squad's first-half performance and the fact that they found themselves in foul trouble as well. The Lions committed 13 turnovers in the first half and committed 21 fouls.
Still, they found themselves in it at the end, something his youthful squad can build off of.
"That first half, it was one of the worst halves of basketball I've been involved in coaching," he said. "It could have been easy for us to hang our heads. But we battled back and gave ourselves a chance. Going forward we'll learn from that."
Of Wallace, Brown said. "He's going to be special. His and our best basketball I think are ahead of us."
Wallace and Meyer both finished with 12 points for the Lions.
The Lions are back in action on Saturday, when they face powerful Southwestern Hanover in a tournament. Henryville is off until Dec. 6, when they host Paoli.
Henryville 46, Rock Creek Academy 42
Henryville 12 15 9 10 — 46
Rock Creek 11 8 8 15 — 42
Henryville (1-0): Taylor Guthrie 0, Westin Allen 16, Logan Owens 3, Cole Pirrman 10, Austin Contreras 8, Jayke Youell 3, Cody Wallis 4, Sam Guernsey 2.
Rock Creek (0-1): Kevin Meyer 12, Ladarius Wallace 12, Jonathon Browning 10, Ashton Mozee 4, Michael Sulzer 3, Gavin Guillion 0, Jonathan Boggs 1,
Rebounds: Henryville 25 (Owens 8); Rock Creek 24 (Meyer 8).
Three-point goals: Henryville 5 (Pirrman 2, Allen 2, Youell); Rock Creek 3 (Wallace 2, Sulzer).
Free-throws: Henryville 13-23; Rock Creek 9-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.