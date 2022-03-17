BOYS' BASKETBALL: Hesse has given Pioneers a big lift off the bench

CLARKSVILLE — The Hesse surname has been synonymous with soccer at Providence over the last decade.
Sophomore Quentin Hesse has carried on that family tradition, following in the cleat marks of three of his four older brothers.
However the youngest Hesse has been making a name for himself on the hardwood too. The 6-foot-2 guard has been a super sub for the Pioneers, who are two wins away from the program’s first state championship.
“(My role is to) pretty much come off the bench with energy,” said Hesse, whose team will face No. 9 Eastern Hancock at 6 p.m. Saturday evening in the Class 2A semistate game at Seymour. “I’m a pretty good shooter, but create for others as well. And I just play with hustle and don’t give up on any plays — dive on the floor for loose balls — not turn the ball over and just be a good, solid player.”
It’s a role that Hesse, who didn’t see any varsity action as a freshman, began cultivating last year in the late spring and early summer when the Providence baseball team was making its run to the state title. The Pioneers have two starters (Casey Kaelin and Max Beatty), as well as a key reserve (Grant Seebold), who were members of that squad.
“We were down several of those guys over the summer and (Quentin) really got an opportunity to step up into a new role with the varsity team,” Providence head coach Ryan Miller said.
Hesse then carried that momentum over into this season. He’s averaged eight points, two rebounds and one assist a game thus far.
“We have several seniors and juniors, but he plays very much a key role for us,” Miller said. “He’s a very confident player who, even though he’s just a sophomore, he’s ready to step up and make plays when we need him to.”
Hesse has been making plays on the pitch, and the hardwood, since he was in elementary school.
“I started playing both in second grade — those are the only two sports I’ve ever played,” he said. “I have four older brothers, they all play soccer, they don’t play basketball. They’ll play for fun, but they didn’t play high school basketball.”
Indeed three of Hesse’s older brothers — Brent, Shane and Luke — were solid performers, if not standouts, for Providence soccer teams (Nathan, the second-oldest, played football at PHS). Six-foot-7 Brent was a starting midfielder on the Pioneers’ state runner-up squad in the fall of 2013. Shane, the middle child, was a reserve midfielder on Providence’s second runner-up team three years later.
In the fall of 2020, Luke (who finished with an incredible 41 goals and 92 points on the season) and Quentin started at forward for the Pioneers, who outlasted Argos 2-1 on Halloween to claim the program’s first state title.
Then this past fall Hesse, who was injured for part of the season, was a starting forward and the second-leading scorer for Providence, which lost 4-2 in double overtime to Westview in the state championship match.
“Soccer’s a lot more spread out, and conditioning is a big part of it. Basketball is more quicker movement, but I don’t tire out too quick so I don’t have to ask for a sub a lot. That definitely helps. Also, lateral movements and stuff, helps with that,” Hesse said. “Obviously I transition right from soccer into basketball, so it takes me a little bit to get back into it. But then I’ll get back into the groove and I’ll be good.”
It didn’t take him long this season.
Hesse tallied a team-high 13 points in the Pioneers’ 66-19 win over Tell City in their season-opener on Nov. 27. It was the first of several double-digit scoring games he’s had off the bench this season.
He netted 11 in a win at sectional-rival Southwestern in early January, 19 in a loss to Rock Creek later in the month and 12, all on 3-pointers, in Providence’s 56-32 win over the host Rebels in the March 5 sectional final. Then last Saturday he hit four 3-pointers, including three in the semifinal win over No. 5 Linton-Stockton, in the Southridge Regional.
“Q, he’s been coming into his own here as the season’s progressed,” Miller said.
Whenever this season ends, Hesse will do something he’s never done.
“I’ve played travel soccer my whole life and I’m actually not going to play travel soccer anymore,” he said. “I’m going to focus on basketball.”
Even though he knows that will be a bit of a break from a family tradition.
“I guess I want to be a little different,” Hesse said. “I like being on the court; I just like getting shots up. ... Obviously I like soccer, but I think basketball is my sport.”