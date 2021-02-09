BOYS' BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Homestead (12) 19-0 240 1
2. Carmel 16-2 176 4
3. Lawrence North 17-2 170 2
4. Cathedral 14-2 168 3
5. Plainfield 16-1 148 7
6. SB Adams 17-1 126 6
7. Warren Central 14-5 125 8
8. Lafayette Jeff 15-2 82 5
9. Indpls Attucks 14-4 74 9
10. Gary West 13-3 53 NR
Others receiving votes: Fishers 27, Zionsville 14, McCutcheon 13, Ev. Reitz 12, Crown Point 12.
Class 3A
1. Hammond (11) 12-1 230 1
2. Silver Creek 12-4 198 4
3. Ev. Bosse 14-1 165 2
4. Mishawaka Marian 13-2 159 5
5. Heritage Hills 13-2 153 3
6. Leo (1) 14-1 152 6
7. Greensburg 13-2 102 7
8. SB St. Joseph’s 11-3 100 8
9. Danville 12-2 63 9
10. Sullivan 14-2 55 10
Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 37, Hamilton Heights 7, Speedway 7, Western 6, Connersville 6.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (12) 16-1 240 1
2. Shenandoah 16-3 212 2
3. S. Spencer 13-2 182 3
4. Linton-Stockton 16-3 146 4
5. Central Noble 16-1 139 5
6. Parke Heritage 17-3 125 6
7. S. Ripley 15-1 109 8
8. Covenant Christian 15-3 62 7
9. Blackford 13-4 59 9
10. Madison-Grant 14-2 53 NR
Others receiving votes: Westview 48, Northeastern 28, Rochester 16, Eastern Hancock 9, Carroll (Flora) 6, Churubusco 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (12) 17-2 240 1
2. Loogootee 15-3 212 2
3. Kouts 16-2 184 3
4. Edinburgh 15-4 130 7
5. N. Daviess 14-3 129 8
6. Tindley 11-7 111 5
7. Orleans 13-2 110 6
8. Indpls Lutheran 16-3 98 9
9. Bloomfield 10-5 83 4
10. Morristown 13-4 51 10
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 27, Covington 21, Triton 20, Greenwood Christian 10, Argos 8, Lanesville 6.
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
1. Homestead (19) 19-0 399
2. FW Blackhawk 16-1 356
3. Carmel (1) 16-2 353
4. Lawrence North 17-2 337
5. Hammond 12-1 303
6. Cathedral 14-2 300
7. Barr-Reeve 17-2 271
8. Warren Central 14-5 233
9. South Bend Adams 17-1 208
10. Indpls Attucks 14-4 193
11. Plainfield 16-1 180
12. Lafayette Jeff 15-2 154
13. Silver Creek 12-4 142
14. Gary West 13-3 141
15. Bloomington North 8-2 93
16. Fishers 9-4 82
17. FW Carroll 13-3 59
17. Evans. Reitz 12-2 59
19. Evans. Bosse 14-1 58
20. Zionsville 12-5 57
Other schools receiving votes: Ben Davis, Bloomington South, Brownsburg, Carroll (Flora), Center Grove, Chesterton, Columbus North, Crown Point, Floyd Central, Greenwood, Kouts, Lawrence Central, Leo, Loogootee, McCutcheon, Mishawaka Marian, Munster, New Albany, North Harrison, Pike, Shenandoah, South Bend Riley, South Bend St. Joseph, South Ripley, Valparaiso, Westfield
