BOYS' BASKETBALL: Highlanders capture 2nd sectional title in 3 years

SEYMOUR — When Todd Sturgeon climbed the ladder to make the first cuts on the net following Saturday night’s Class 4A Seymour Sectional final, the Floyd Central coach pulled out a pocket knife. It was one that belonged to his father, who passed away on Christmas Day.
“I texted my mom this morning and asked her to bring one of dad’s pocket knives — just in case we need to cut something down tonight,” Sturgeon said. “That had a special meaning for me.”
The Highlanders — one of the top teams in Southern Indiana all season long — took their game to another level, drilling 12 3-pointers and swallowing defending champ Jeffersonville 77-38 in the sectional championship.
“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight,” Sturgeon said afterward. “We’ll be rocking in the Knobs tonight.”
Two years ago, Floyd Central won its first sectional title in 31 years, but the Highlanders’ season ended there because of COVID-19.
This time, Floyd (20-4) will return to Seymour and play in the regional for the first time since 1989.
The Highlanders will face Franklin (11-14) at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday in the second semifinal of the Seymour Regional. The Grizzly Cubs knocked off Center Grove 54-45 in the Greenwood Sectional final.
Evansville North (16-10) will take on Bloomington North (22-3) at 10:30 a.m. in Saturday’s first semi. The regional championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Floyd led Jeff 22-17 at the end of a fast-paced first quarter before dominating the rest of the game.
“I thought we were really ready tonight,” Sturgeon said. “That was the best shootaround that we’ve had all year. It looked like it in the game because we were lighting it up.”
The Highlanders held the Red Devils to 1-for-12 shooting in the second quarter and stretched their lead to 36-19 by the halftime break. They outscored Jeff 31-19 after intermission.
Cole Harritt led Floyd’s balanced attack with 16 points. The senior wing came off the bench to hit four of the Highlanders’ 12 3-pointers to break out of a recent shooting slump. Sturgeon had a good feeling, though, after watching Harritt in the shootaround earlier in the day.
“I thought he had a big one in him and he did,” Sturgeon said.
Senior guards Kyle Poates and Max Tripure added a couple of 3-pointers apiece. Poates finished with 10 points and Tripure tallied eight.
With Floyd Central’s guards on fire from the outside, the middle opened up for 7-foot senior center Wes Celichowski and junior forward Caleb Washington.
“Wesley was a beast inside and guys were making shots around him,” Sturgeon said. “I thought our defense was terrific. We didn’t give up many easy baskets. ... We were sensational.”
Celichowski scored 13 points, mostly around the basket, and Washington added 11, including a 3-pointer of his own.
From there, the Highlanders’ lead kept growing and growing, forcing a running clock in the fourth quarter. Floyd finished 30 for 49 (61.2 percent) from the field.
“They shot the ball the best they’ve shot it all year. And we shot it the worst we’ve shot it all year,” Jeffersonville coach Andrew Grantz said. “Credit to them. They had a lot to do with that.
“If they shoot the ball like that, I don’t know of a team in the state that will beat them — if they shoot it like that. They’re big and strong and finished well at the basket.”
Senior standout Will Lovings-Watts kept the Red Devils (9-12) close early in the game as he tallied 12 of his 18 points in the first period.
Jeff, though, finished 17 for 52 (32.7 percent) from the field.
In spite of the loss, Grantz said he couldn’t ask more from his team. He said he hopes the Jeffersonville community realizes the trials and tribulations faced by this team this season, from a COVID pause to injuries and illnesses.
“I’m really proud of these kids,” he said.
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final at Scott Gymnasium
FLOYD CENTRAL 77, JEFFERSONVILLE 38
Jeffersonville 17 2 10 9 — 38
Floyd Central 22 14 23 8 — 77
Jeff (9-12): Charles Singleton 3, Will Lovings-Watts 18, Ray Laird 2, Michael Cooper 5, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 8, Monnie McGee 2.
Floyd Central (20-4): Kyle Poates 10, Nathan Rushing 2, Max Tripure 8, Austin Cardwell 3, Nathaniel Hoffman 6, Brady Moore 4, Tevi Ali 4, Cole Harritt 16, Caleb Washington 11, Wes Celichowski 13.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 2 (Cooper, Singleton); Floyd Central 12 (Harritt 4, Poates 2, Tripure 2, Ali, Cardwell, Hoffman, Washington).