FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central defeated Castle 66-62 Friday night on Joe Hinton Court for its 30th straight home victory.
The 4A No. 14 Highlanders dominated the glass and sophomore Cole Harritt pumped in a career-high 23 points to lead the home team to victory over the Knights.
“I told the team I thought we won the game on the offensive boards,” said Floyd head coach Todd Sturgeon, whose team outrebounded Castle 37-25. “When you get stretched out when you trap like they [Castle] do and we thought we could get on the boards a little bit. Caleb Washington was fantastic on the glass, especially early.”
Harritt poured in six triples and scored 10 of his game high 23 in the final period.
“Cole Harritt was fantastic off the bench, not only shooting but handling the ball and doing some other things that helped us win,” Sturgeon said.
The Knights (1-1) held Floyd's normal lead scorer, Jake Heidbreder, in check most of the night. The junior guard scored 15 but didn't net his first field goal until the 5:08 mark of the third quarter.
“For me it's not all about scoring because I have to run point guard and try to find other guys to get involved,” Heidbreder said. “Cole was on fire so I had to get him the ball because he couldn't miss. Washington played well on the boards and really just the whole team is coming together.”
Washington tallied a game-high 14 rebounds.
“He was extra good on the boards,” Sturgeon said. “We were having a hard time scoring early in the game and he had some put backs that got us on the boards and got us going.”
The Highlanders (4-0), who have now beaten the Knights four straight, led 28-26 at intermission but managed to build a 52-41 lead with 4:21 remaining. Castle, however, would not go away as the visitors chipped away to close withing 65-62 with 20 seconds left.
“Just simply to hold on was our theme down the stretch,” Sturgeon said. “We missed some free throws and that team [Castle] is hard to guard. They have shooters everywhere and can penetrate and that can make things difficult.”
Floyd was plus-seven on turnovers in addition to dominated the rebound category all night.
“When your center gets two fouls in the first three minutes of the game that's going to change things,” Knights head coach Brian Gibson said. “Floyd is a good rebounding team who is very physical and they simply moved us out of the way to get what they wanted. We were also a little loose with the ball tonight. Turnovers and rebounds are obviously huge things. They just beat us tonight, that's all there is to it.”
Floyd is back in action next Friday night when it host Hoosier Hills Conference rival New Albany.
FLOYD CENTRAL 66, CASTLE 62
Castle 10 16 15 21—62
Floyd Central 11 17 16 22—66
Castle (1-1): Isaiah Swope 17, Jackson Mitchell 10, Jasper Heubner 15, Bob Nunge 9, Louis Brock 3, Caleb Niehaus 2, Cole Simmons 6.
Floyd Central (4-0): Jake Heidbreder 15, Gabe Cora 2, Brady Moore 3, Ben Purvis 1, Cole Harritt 23, Caleb Washington 14, Grant Gohmann 8.
3-point field goals: Castle 14-for-31 (Swope 5, Mitchell 2, Heubner 2, Nunge 2, Brock, Simmons 2), Floyd Central 8-for-25 (Heidbreder, Harritt 6, Gohmann).
Rebounds: Castle 25, Floyd Central 37.
Turnovers: Castle 17, Floyd Central 10.
Field-goal shooting: Castle 18 of 40, Floyd Central 21 of 52.
Free-throw shooting: Castle 12 of 15, Floyd Central 16 of 25.
Junior varsity: Floyd Central 60-39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.