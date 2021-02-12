FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central got back in the win column, and kept its Hoosier Hills Conference title hopes alive, with a 72-58 victory over visiting Madison on Joe Hinton Court on Friday night.
After dropping a tough game to Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek earlier in the week, the Highlanders shot a scorching 63 percent from the field and placed three players in double digits en route to their seventh straight win over the Cubs.
“I was really worried about this game,” Floyd head coach Todd Sturgeon said. “I’m really impressed with their team. I can see why they went to New Albany and won.”
Senior guard, and Air Force Academy recruit, Jake Heidbreder led all scorers with 18 points. Junior guard Max Tripure added 17, hitting four 3-pointers, and junior swingman Brady Moore tallied 15 for the Highlanders (11-4, 4-2).
“They were efficient at the offensive end, but at the same time I was not pleased with our defense and thought it could have been better,” Madison head coach Sherron Wilkerson said. “This is their home floor, it was an important game in the conference, and you have to give Coach Sturgeon and his staff credit because they were ready to play.”
The home team bolted to a 21-12 lead at the first stop. Madison (11-6, 2-2), which has now lost four of its last five, did not hit a field goal until there was 3 minutes, 23 seconds left in the second quarter as the Highlanders led 35-23 at intermission.
“We did not do a good job of dealing with their aggression,” said Wilkerson, who is trying to guide Madison to its first winning season since 2015. “We got on our heels a little bit and that kind of set the tone for the game.”
While Floyd held the potent Cubs’ offense in check for two quarters, Sturgeon knew no lead was safe against a team that has eclipsed the 70-point mark seven times this season.
“I told the guys at halftime that a 12-point lead is nothing,” Sturgeon said. “Madison can score in bunches and we say this a lot, but we really made an emphasis on the first four minutes of the second half.”
The Highlanders didn’t just own the first four minutes of the third quarter, they owned the entire period, outscoring the Cubs 25-13.
Floyd, which has now won eight of its last 10, hit 11 of 12 third-stanza shots. Tripure tallied 10 in the pivotal frame and the hosts had a commanding 60-36 advantage heading to the fourth.
“We just simply made some shots there in the third and things kind of snowballed for us in a good way,” Sturgeon said. “The biggest thing was we got some stops and were able to push the ball and then got good looks out of that.”
Floyd was plus-five in the turnover category and controlled the backboards to a 28-19 tune.
“I am pleased with this win because I was concerned with how would we play after the loss to Silver Creek, and then you compound that with the snow days and the fact that Madison is very good,” Sturgeon said. “I was happy with our effort tonight and you could tell they were determined to get back in the win column.”
The Highlanders visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
FLOYD CENTRAL 72, MADISON 58
Madison 12 11 13 22 — 58
Floyd Central 21 14 25 12 — 72
Madison (11-6, 2-2 HHC): Kaden Oliver 8, Andrew Scroggins 3, Jack Miller 16, Luke Miller 9, Luke Ommen 1, Jackson Falconberry 4, Parker Jones 2, Nick Center 4, Luke Schafer 8.
Floyd Central (11-4, 4-2): Max Tripure 17, Jake Hiedbreder 18, Brady Moore 15, Caleb Washington 7, Wesley Celichowski 8, Kyle Poates 3, Kevin Woodruff 1, Cole Harritt 3.
3-point field goals: Madison 6 (Oliver, Scroggins, J. Miller, L. Miller 3); Floyd Central 6 (Tripure 4, Heidbreder, Harritt).
Rebounds: Madison 19, Floyd Central 28.
Turnovers: Madison 11, Floyd Central 6.
Field goal shooting: Madison 24 of 47, Floyd Central 28 of 44.
3-point shooting: Madison 6 of 14, Floyd Central 6 of 13.
Free throw shooting: Madison 4 of 9, Floyd Central 10 of 16.
JV score: Floyd Central 66-12.
