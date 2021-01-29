FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central used a pair of runs to pull away — then put away — Seymour for a 65-44 win in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Friday night on Joe Hinton Court.
Leading 30-18 at halftime, the host Highlanders got back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Jake Heidbreder and junior Brady Moore to start the third quarter. Those long-range baskets were part of an 8-0 run, which made it 38-18 with 6 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the period.
“I thought we had a stretch, at the end of the first (period) and start of the second and then in the third quarter, where I thought we played really well,” said Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon, whose team hadn’t played since its come-from-behind victory over North Harrison on Jan. 16.
Moore would add three more field goals and a three-point play to pace the Highlanders in the third quarter while sophomore Caleb Washington had three field goals to help Floyd Central to a 55-28 lead going into the fourth.
Another 3 by Heidbreder made it 60-28 with 6:25 to play in the game. The Highlanders (8-2, 2-1), cruised to their fifth straight win from there.
Junior Cole Harritt set the tone for the Highlanders early on. His three-pointer, combined with a pair of steals and an assist, paced Floyd Central to a 9-2 lead at the 3:50 mark of the first quarter.
Seymour trimmed the deficit to three, 11-8, before Floyd surged late in the quarter.
It started with the Highlanders grabbing four offensive rebounds — none of which produced a bucket — on one possession. When the Owls finally got it back, the hustle continued as Floyd junior Kyle Poates got a steal that led to a basket by Moore for a 13-8 lead.
Poates wasn’t finished. He got another steal as time ran down, dribbled to midcourt and drilled a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer for a 16-8 lead.
A 3 by Heidbreder helped the Highlanders get the second quarter rolling. Later, a free throw by junior Wesley Celichowski made it 26-8, capping a 15-0 run.
“It was important for us to maintain a lead, they’re a very patient team and a disciplined team,” Sturgeon said of the Owls. “If they stayed at, or around, the lead they would continue to play at their pace. We felt we needed to get enough of a cushion where they were forced to speed up a little bit, to play at a pace more suited to us.”
Seymour tried to answer, breaking a 6-minute, 40-second scoring drought at the 3:05 mark of the second quarter. A 10-4 run to close out the half pulled Seymour within 30-18 at the break.
The Highlanders, however, didn’t let up.
“We let them back in it the last couple of minutes of the first half. We had a chance to put it away and let them back into the game,” Sturgeon said. “We didn’t reinvent the wheel at halftime. We were ahead, we didn’t need to rush shots, that third quarter I thought we played pretty darn well.”
For the game, Heidbreder scored 17 points to lead the Highlanders. Moore added 16 and Washington 12 in the winning effort. Seymour (7-8, 1-4) was paced by Landon Fritsch’s 15 points.
Floyd Central travels to take on Class 4A No. 9 Evansville Reitz (11-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 65, SEYMOUR 44
Seymour 8 10 10 16 — 44
Floyd Central 16 14 25 10 — 65
Seymour (7-8, 1-4): Eli Meyer 8, Landon Fritsch 15, Casey Regruth 2, Marcus Brooks 10, Bret Perry 5, Andrew Levine 2, Charlie Longmeier 2.
Floyd Central (8-2, 2-1): Cole Harritt 3, Caleb Washington 12, Jake Heidbreder 17, Brady Moore 16, Kyle Poates 5, Wesley Celichowski 5, Kevin Woodruff 2, Will Fisher 2, Gabe Cora 3.
3-point field goals: Seymour 1 (Fritsch); Floyd Central 6 (Harritt 1, Poates 1, Heidbreder 3, Moore 1).
JV score: Floyd Central 38, Seymour 27.
