EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central didn't travel two hours to mess around. The Highlanders started fast and never looked back in dismantling Evansville Harrison, 67-47, Saturday night in the United Fidelity Bank River City High School Showcase at the University of Southern Indiana.
The Highlanders bolted to an 18-point halftime lead en route to defeating the Warriors for the sixth straight time.
“I'm not surprised by the way we started the game,” said junior guard Jake Heidbreder, who led the winners with 15 points. “I know what we're capable of and it was great to have that fast start, shoot well and build confidence going into our next game.”
Floyd (2-0) placed 10 players in the scoring column. Sophomore Cole Harritt pumped in 12 points off the bench on four 3-pointers.
“As a rule, if you can come in and make four 3-pointers you're probably going to stay in the game,” Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon quipped of Harritt's contribution. “Cole also handles the ball well and he gives us some length out top. He's made a case for starting, but we have several guys who are playing well right now.”
The Green and Gold forced 15 first-half turnovers, while only giving it away once during that span on the way to a 34-16 lead.
“Harrison is pretty young and assembling a new team, but to have that big of a positive in the turnover category, we were very happy about that,” Sturgeon said.
Floyd sustained its momentum out of the locker room by shooting 60 percent in the third frame and pushed its lead to 50-28 heading to the final period.
“At halftime we talked about rebounding better and handling any extra physicality they might throw at us,” Sturgeon said. “We didn't rebound much better in the second half, but we got in some passing lanes and did enough to get a win.”
Jahni Summers led the Warriors (0-2) with 15 while Terrence Ringo put in 10.
“They have some nice players and hit the boards hard,” Sturgeon said of Harrison. “They got 12 offensive rebounds and I'm not very happy about that. We're not as big as we have been, so we have to be very fundamentally sound to make sure that doesn't happen again.”
Floyd, which has now won 13 straight regular-season games, shot 47.3 percent from the floor and nailed 10 shots from behind the arc.
“Offensively I still don't feel like we're clicking, but everyone is probably saying that at the second game of the season,” Sturgeon said. “We are playing pretty well and Jake and Grant [Gohmann] really haven't got humming yet.”
The Highlanders are back in action Tuesday night at Clarksville.
