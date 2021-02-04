FLOYDS KNOBS — Leading by a slim margin late in the third quarter, Floyd Central closed out the game with a 21-1 run to post a 61-38 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Thursday night.
“We were fortunate to get the lead, and they weren’t playing free and easy anymore,” Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon said. “Finally we started getting them one-and-out — they missed a couple and we got enough of a cushion to where I thought we stopped pressing on offense. Then, they had to start pressing a little bit.”
BNL had used long-range shooting to keep it close for much of the game and trailed only 40-37 with 1 minute, 14 seconds left in the third quarter.
Junior reserve guard Kyle Poates continued to be a jolt of energy off the bench for Floyd late in the period. His basket with 35 seconds left, followed by a putback at the buzzer, helped the Highlanders to a 44-37 lead heading into the final frame.
“Poates really came in and gave us a shot in the arm. He always creates some tempo and speeds things up for us,” said Sturgeon.
The Stars got one free throw, to make it 44-38, with 7:37 left in the game. However, they didn’t score anymore.
The Highlanders pounced.
Breaking the press, senior guard Jake Heidbreder notched an assist on a Wesley Celichowski layup. Celichowski, a 6-foot-10 junior center, followed that with a block, an offensive rebound and two free throws to make it 50-38.
The lead eclipsed 20 when Heidbreder had a steal and layup to make it 59-38 with 2:20 to play.
The Highlanders (10-2, 3-1), who have won seven straight, had four players in double digits. Heidbreder scored 16, Caleb Washington added 11 while Poates and junior Brady Moore tallied 10 each.
For much of the game it was closer than the final score indicated. The Stars got off to a fast start and led 8-2 with 5:53 left in the first quarter. Heidbreder got the Highlanders rolling with a three-point play and an assist on a Cole Harritt 3 to tie it 8-8.
Floyd Central was down 10-8 before going on a 7-0 run to close out the quarter. Heidbreder got the surge started with a 3-pointer and Poates capped it with a field goal, followed by a steal and layup, for a 15-10 lead with time running down.
The Stars tried to catch Floyd Central sleeping in the final seconds of the first quarter with a long pass after the Poates layup got behind the defense and looked like an easy bucket for the visitors, but Celichowski got a block at the buzzer and the Highlanders led by five.
It was a long-range game early in the second quarter.
The Stars knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening 2:40 of the period to pull within 20-19. It was tied three times in the final four minutes of the half and 25-all at the break.
“All we did was stand around and shoot 3-point shots in the first half. In the second half we scored a lot more at the rim,” Sturgeon said. “We were deep into the library trying to find things that would work on offense. We finally found a couple of buckets in something we haven’t run in a month.”
The Stars (7-9, 3-3) were paced by Kooper Staley’s 16 points.
Next up, Floyd Central travels to Jennings County for another HHC game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That will serve as a tune-up for next week, which includes games against 3A power Silver Creek and HHC foe Madison.
FLOYD CENTRAL 61, BEDFORD NL 38
Bedford NL 10 15 12 1 — 38
Floyd Central 15 10 19 17 — 61
Bedford North Lawrence (7-9, 3-3): Kooper Staley 16, Colten Leach 10, Ben Cosner 8, Jackson Miracle 4, Colton Staggs 0.
Floyd Central (10-2, 3-1): Jake Heidbreder 16, Caleb Washington 11, Cole Harritt 3, Max Tripure 5, Kyle Poates 10, Brady Moore 10, Wesley Celichowski 6.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 5 (Staley 3, Cosner 2); Floyd Central 3 (Harritt, Heidbreder, Tripure).
JV score: Floyd Central 52-32.
