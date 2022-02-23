Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 33F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.