FLOYD KNOBS — Because of its superior size, Floyd Central can deny most teams any easy shots close to the basket.
The Highlanders once again rode their defensive prowess to an easy 56-33 victory over visiting Columbus East in their regular-season finale Wednesday night.
The win capped off Floyd’s perfect run through the Hoosier Hills Conference. The Highlanders (17-4), who have won at least a share of four of the last five league titles, took command in the second and third quarters, when they limited the Olympians to a total of nine points.
“I think we just got down and played good defense,” 7-foot senior center Wesley Celichowski said. “We made sure we made good stops and we took good shots.”
Celichowski tallied a team-best 13 points while also recording several blocked shots. Junior forward Caleb Washington, who missed the past three games with an ankle injury, totaled 12 points.
Floyd Central, which was coming off back-to-back home losses (60-58 in overtime to Brownstown Central and 51-48 to Bloomington North), trailed 10-6 in the first quarter Wednesday night. The Highlanders, however, reeled off 10 points in a row as senior Nathaniel Hoffman came off the bench to get all seven of his points in the opening frame.
Floyd led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 24-17 at the break.
In the third quarter the Highlanders really put the defensive clamps on the Olympians, outscoring them 15-4, to take a 39-21 lead. Columbus East was just 4 for 17 from the field and turned the ball over eight times during the middle two periods.
“I think our size on the perimeter, sometimes we’ve got four guys between 6-4 and 7-feet, we’re difficult to score against,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said. “Having Caleb back allows us to have three bigs instead of two. That’s what we haven’t been able to do the last couple of games. We are able to guard people 30 feet from the basket. Having him back allows us to play jumbo in effect.”
For the game, East finished 13 of 40 from the field (32.5 percent) and turned the ball over 15 times. Guard Ben Silva finished with 14 points to lead the Olympians (7-14, 1-5), who had entered the game riding a five-game winning streak.
“I didn’t think they got many easy shots, especially the second half,” Sturgeon said. “I’m happy with our play in the second half, because I thought we had good play at both ends to go into the postseason.”
Celichowski was happy as well.
“It’s just nice to get a win to go into the postseason,” he said. “I love this team. I think we can compete with anybody. I thought Caleb played well, so did all the seniors. And our bench came in and kept the energy going.”
Floyd will face Jennings County (14-7) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional. The Highlanders outlasted the Panthers 67-58 in overtime on Jan. 21.
“Jennings County has played us as tough as anybody the last couple of years,” Sturgeon said. “Our last four games with them have been two overtime wins at home, and a last-second loss at their place and two years ago we beat them in the sectional for the championship.”
FLOYD CENTRAL 56, COLUMBUS EAST 33
Columbus East 12 5 4 12 — 33
Floyd Central 15 9 15 17 — 56
Columbus East (7-14, 1-5): T.J. Kuhlman 2, Zane Moravec 8, Ben Silva 14, Will Rieckers 6, Pete Coriden 3.
Floyd Central (17-4, 6-0): Caleb Washington 12, Wesley Celichowski 13, Max Tripure 3, Nathaniel Hoffman 7, Brady Moore 7, Tevi Ali 7, Austin Cardwell 2, Zack Sims 5.
3-point field goals: Columbus East 1 (Moravec); Floyd Central 5 (Hoffman, Moore, Sims, Tripure, Washington).
JV score: Floyd Central 67, Columbus East 35.
