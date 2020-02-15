FLOYDS KNOBS — In the first meeting between the two in 31 years, Floyd Central defeated New Washington 50-35 Saturday night on Joe Hinton Court.
The Highlanders placed three players in double figures en route to winning its first game in February and breaking a three-game losing streak.
“I'm happy with the win,” Floyd head coach Todd Sturgeon said. “We felt coming into tonight that we had an advantage around the basket so we wanted to get it inside. It was nice to see both Caleb [Washington] and Grant [Gohmann] play well.”
Jake Heidbreder and Gohmann scored 14 points apiece while Washington added 11. The bigger Highlanders (13-6) outrebounded the Mustangs 31-15.
“There's only so much that we can physically do with Washington and Gohmann, they're just flat loads,” New Washington head coach Jonathan May said. “I'm proud of the way we competed tonight. I think we can still get better with our positioning, because when you're that outmatched physically you have to use your head more. We did at times but just not enough.”
Josh Clemons led the Mustangs (12-9) with 11 points. AJ Walter scored 10 and was the only Mustang to score in each quarter.
In the first matchup between the two since Pat Graham-led Floyd beat New Wash 80-68 in the final of the 1989 Seymour Regional, the hosts led 19-12 at the first stop as the Mustangs had five first-period turnovers. Powered by Clemons and Walter, the visitors closed within 27-21 with 2:20 left in the first half. Floyd's defense then clamped down and the home team took a 31-21 lead to the locker room.
“When you're outmatched by a team that's better than you, you're margin of error is really small,” said May, whose team lost its second game in two nights. “We had a few possessions at the end of the second quarter that could have changed things. We had similar possessions [Friday] night versus Lanesville.”
The second half was dominated by both teams' defenses, with Floyd's being just a tick better. New Washington shot just 29 percent over the last two frames while Clemons was held scoreless.
“We figured they would help a little more on Josh and that helped us get some perimeter shots,” May said. “We didn't knock down some shots and they do a really good job of contesting. We knew it was going to be difficult to score on them. I'm proud of the way our kids battled for 32 minutes.”
The Highlanders shot 44.4 percent from the floor and committed just seven turnovers.
“It was a slow-down, low-possession game. Every possession was critical for us to try to get a lead and then speed them up a little bit,” Sturgeon said. “Overall we just have to guard better individually. But in the second half, once we got a 10-point lead, we didn't have to get out and chase them as much and were able to help more and cut off some things they were doing.”
Floyd is back in action Tuesday night, when it hosts Brownstown Central. New Washington hosts Southern Athletic Conference-rival South Central on Friday night.
