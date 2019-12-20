CLARKSVILLE — It was a titanic battle of the unbeatens Friday night at the Larkin Center that saw visiting Floyd Central slowly pull away from Providence to claim a 47-37 victory.
The Class 4A No. 6 Highlanders outscored the Pioneers 15-8 in the fourth quarter en route to their 17th straight regular-season win, and sixth of this season.
“One thing there in the fourth was after we hit some shots and got a few stops, we burned some clock and then — because of the score — they had to hurry up a bit, and I think that got them out of their rhythm,” Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon said. “They are fantastic at taking their time and getting the exact shot they want. Fortunately, we were able to disrupt that there late and got out of here with a win.”
Providence (4-1) only trailed 32-29 after three periods, but its shooting went cold in the final frame. The Pioneers did not hit a fourth-period field goal until there was 1 minute, 34 seconds to play. By then, it was too late.
“I think we went away from what got us there,” Providence head coach Ryan Miller said of his team's play in the final stanza. “Teams feed off of both ends of the court and defensively we let some of Floyd's shooters get loose and I think that raised their defensive level. Ultimately, they are a great defensive team, but for some reason we just went away from things that had worked for us most of the night.”
It was a special night for Miller. The first-year Pioneers head coach was a Floyd assistant for the past five years.
“This was a great night for me in many regards,” Miller said. “I have a world of respect for Coach Sturgeon, and I've coached those boys since they were freshman. We knew they were really good and it would be tough tonight.”
Jake Heidbreder and Cole Harritt led the Highlanders (6-0) with 14 each apiece.
“Jake has been fantastic at staying with it and continuing to be confident,” Sturgeon said. “He has not had many easy opportunities on the offensive end. Cole is really our sixth starter. His ability to come off the bench and instantly score is a special skill. Not too many guys can do that.”
Nick Sexton led the home team with 12 points.
“The main thing I can say about Nick is he's a competitor,” Miller said. “He's been a little sick, but he's not going to let that hold him back. When the lights come on he's going to be ready to get after it.”
The Highlanders, who have now beaten Providence four straight, led 15-11 at the first stop. The Pioneers stormed back in the second frame and closed within 25-24 at intermission.
“I thought we made some careless defensive errors in the first half,” Sturgeon said. “I know we have some inexperience, but the first play of the game was a guard-to-guard hand-off and inexplicably we didn't switch that and they got a layup. Little things like that can cost you in a close game.”
The bigger Highlanders narrowly outrebounded the hosts, 26-25.
“They go to the boards really hard,” Sturgeon said of the Pioneers. “It was hard to coach against Ryan because he can really coach defense and he knows our personnel so well. We knew this would be a fight tonight.”
While Miller was pleased with his team's effort on the glass, he was shaking his head about two other major stats: his team was just 8 of 15 from the foul line and lost the turnover battle by four.
“There are a lot of little things that we need to get better at,” Miller said. “It's a process and we are going to work hard and get better at those things. Our big things here early are attitude and effort. When we see that shine through we are proud of that.”
Both teams are back in action tonight. Floyd hosts second-ranked Bloomington South (6-0) at 7:30 p.m., while the Pioneers host Charlestown at the same time.
FLOYD CENTRAL 47, PROVIDENCE 37
Floyd Central 15 10 7 15—47
Providence 11 13 5 8—37
Floyd Central (6-0): Seth Burks 3, Jake Hiedbreder 14, Ben Purvis 3, Cole Harritt 14, Caleb Washington 8, Grant Gohmann 5.
Providence (4-1): Austin Grantz 6, Sterling Huber 7, Alex Fougerousse 2, Nick Sexton 12, David Wall 2, Bryce Hutchins 4, Zack Johnson 4.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 5-for-23 (Harritt 3, Gohmann, Heidbreder), Providence 3-for-15 (Huber, Hutchins, Sexton).
Rebounds: Floyd Central 26, Providence 25.
Turnovers: Floyd Central 8, Providence 12.
Field-goal shooting: Floyd Central 15 of 38 (39.5%), Providence 13 of 35 (37.1%).
Free-throw shooting: Floyd Central 12 of 17 (70.6%), Providence 8 of 15 (53.3%).
Junior varsity: Providence 47-41.
