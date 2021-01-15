BOYS' BASKETBALL: Highlanders hold off Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — As frigid as things were outside William S. Johnson Arena on Friday night, they were even chillier inside for host Jeffersonville.
The Red Devils went scoreless for an eight-minute stretch, during the first and second quarters, and visiting Floyd Central capitalized. The Highlanders built a 25-10 halftime lead en route to a 54-44 Hoosier Hills Conference win.
Jeff led 4-2 after junior Will Lovings-Watts’ two-handed dunk with 3 minutes, 1 second remaining in the first quarter. That was the Red Devils’ lone lead of the game. It was also the only basket Jeff would get for almost eight minutes, as the Highlanders hit the hosts with a 12-0 run that culminated with an inside bucket from forward Brady Moore. After Moore’s basket, Floyd Central led 16-4 with three minutes left in the first half.
Brandon Rayzer-Moore ended the Jeffersonville drought – during which the Devils missed 11 consecutive shots – with a 3-pointer. In addition to trailing by 15 at the break Jeff’s leading scorer, Lovings-Watts, was saddled with three fouls.
The Red Devils outscored Floyd 32-29 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Jeffersonville coach Andrew Grantz said he was pleased with his squad’s defensive effort and intensity in the second half as the Devils (3-4, 0-2) tried to mount a comeback.
Early in the fourth quarter the Highlanders’ lead swelled to 17, but Jeff battled back. A short jumper by junior guard Kobe Stoudemire cut the margin to 49-42 with a minute left in the contest. However, Brady Moore hit 3 of 4 free throws to help preserve the win for the Highlanders (6-2, 1-1).
Grantz said his young squad — he has no seniors among its top eight – simply has to learn to put it all together. A major culprit in the loss was 3-point shooting. The Red Devils were 4-for-19 (21.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
“Coming into the game, Kobe was shooting better than 45 percent from 3-point range, Brandon was shooting more than 40 percent from 3 and Will was 10-for-17 from 3-point range,” Grantz said. “I felt like we got some good looks, but it was definitely frustrating to see some of those shots not fall.”
On the other side, Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said he was pleased with how his team defended Jeff’s high-scoring duo of Lovings-Watts and Rayzer-Moore, who came in combining for 42.7 points per game. The two teamed up for 20 (Rayzer-Moore 11, Lovings-Watts nine) Friday night.
“We were fortunate in that stretch that Lovings-Watts was in foul trouble, it was not insignificant that he had to sit down for a stretch. That was important,” Sturgeon said. “And, we’ve all gone through that. When you’re missing shots, that can snowball on you. It snowballed on us against New Albany this year. But we were fortunate when we got our offense going a little bit – ball movement was really key.”
Senior standout Jake Heidbreder led Floyd Central with 17 points and the Air Force commit absorbed the bulk of the ball-handling efforts as the Highlanders tried to grind the clock down and close out the game.
“I felt like there about at the four- or five-minute mark we had three possessions in a row … Jake got a travel call where he tried to split two defenders – we didn’t need that at that time,” Sturgeon said. “But in the end, coming in here and closing it out against this team, I’m happy with it.”
Grantz said he expects his team to bounce back with a better shooting effort, starting with tonight’s contest at and against his former school and former team, Providence. He also said he’s going to encourage more physical play that could help get his squad to the free throw line more often. Jeffersonville was 6-for-6 from the line, but didn’t have its first free-throw attempt until midway through the third quarter.
“We have to get more aggressive in getting to the free throw line,” said Grantz, whose team visits Providence at 7:30 p.m. tonight. “I feel like in the first quarter we got the shots we wanted. We knew they’d come out with zone, and we worked this week in practice getting guys to the right spots, and they got to those spots. The shots just didn’t fall. I know we’re a good shooting team. We’ll fix that, I have all the confidence in the world in these kids.”
The Highlanders, meanwhile, host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 54, JEFFERSONVILLE 44
Floyd Central 5 20 13 16 — 54
Jeffersonville 4 6 13 19 — 44
Floyd Central (6-2, 1-1): Jake Heidbreder 17, Caleb Washington 4, Brady Moore 11, Max Tripure 5, Wesley Celichowski 7, Kyle Poates 2, Will Fisher 1, Cole Harritt 7.
Jeffersonville (3-4, 0-2): Tavian Palmer 0, Will Lovings-Watts 9, Kobe Stoudemire 8, Isaiah Florence 0, Bryan Smithers 0, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 11, Monnie McGee 4, Jered Tyson 9, Brenton Moore 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Heidbreder, Tripure, Harritt 2); Jeffersonville 4 (Rayzer-Moore, Lovings-Watts, Tyson, Moore).