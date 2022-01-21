FLOYD KNOBS — It was Homecoming night and Floyd Central sent the old grads home smiling.
The host Highlanders outlasted Jennings County 67-58 in overtime in a huge Hoosier Hills Conference contest.
Junior forward Caleb Washington scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and senior wing Nathaniel Hoffman added seven of his nine points off the bench as the Highlanders (10-2, 3-0) took another solid step to the league title.
With the Panthers’ defense concentrating on 7-foot Floyd Central senior center Wesley Celichowski, Washington found room to roam.
“Wes brings a big presence,” Washington said. “He cleared up things for me and it allowed other people to score.”
It was a tight game most of the night as neither team could establish a large lead.
The Highlanders were up 18-14 at the end of the first quarter and 30-28 at halftime before Jennings surged to a 38-35 advantage in the third. Floyd, though, reeled off six straight points as Washington had a pair of field goals.
But Jennings County (10-4, 1-2) came right back as Carson McNulty, who paced the Panthers with 21, scored on a layup to tie the game at 42 after three quarters.
It went back-and-fourth in the fourth as Jacob Vogel’s two baskets put Jennings County up 46-42.
However Hoffman scored seven straight points to give Floyd a 49-47 lead with 4 minutes, 49 seconds to play.
“It felt good contributing to the team, doing what I could do,” Hoffman said. “I always feel like I’m a guy that can go out there and get a bucket when we need it. I’m glad to contribute. It was a good team win all around.
Freshman Carter Kent’s 3-pointer with 3:46 left gave Jennings a 55-53 lead. But junior Tevi Ali hit a jumper for Floyd with 2:47 to play.
The Panthers decided to hold the ball and, after three timeouts (one by Floyd), Manowitz missed a long 3 with less than two seconds to play. The Highlanders had one final shot in regulation, but after a timeout with eight-tenths of a second left, Celichowski missed a 15-footer.
In the overtime Washington’s 3 gave Floyd the lead for good.
The Highlanders scored the game’s final five points — Kyle Poates made a layup before Ali made 3 of 4 free throws — as Jennings County went just 1 for 6 from the field in OT.
“They got three or four guards that can score and McNulty was on fire in the first half,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said. “I just thought we had a good mix of guys on our team that made it a good team effort. We had guys, at various stages of the game, who made some plays that kind of carried the team.
“Hoffman, I left bench too long in the second half. He usually plays in every quarter. Caleb got it going I the third quarter. Nathaniel scored those seven points quickly. He sure gave us a boost.”
Celichowski took only six shots, but was closely-guarded by the 6-8 Vogel.
“We tried to emphasize moving the ball and not standing around, and in the process we didn’t get Wesley the ball like we should have,” Sturgeon said.
Floyd Central made 26 of 47 shots and turned the ball over just seven times.
“We try to take good shots. If you don’t that gets you beat,” Sturgeon said.
FLOYD CENTRAL 67, JENNINGS COUNTY 58
Jennings County 14 14 14 13 3 — 58
Floyd Central 18 12 12 13 12 — 67
Jennings County (10-4, 1-2): Cole Singler 3, Darius Thomas 12, Carson McNulty 21, Owen Law 5, Keegan Manowitz 10, Jacob Vogel 7.
Floyd Central (10-2, 3-0): Kyle Poates 8, Max Tripure 2, Brady Moore 3, Tevi Ali 14, Cole Harritt 5, Caleb Washington 20, Wesley Celichowski 6, Nathaniel Hoffman 9.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 8 (Singler, Kent 2, McNulty 4, Law); Floyd Central 4 (Washington 2, Hoffman, Ali).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.