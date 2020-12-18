BOYS' BASKETBALL: Highlanders rally past Pioneers

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central used a 14-2 run in the third quarter to shake off visiting Providence on the way to a 62-40 win Friday night.
Sophomore Caleb Washington led the way for the Highlanders, scoring 20 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
Both teams played at a high level from the start – befitting a rivalry matchup between two reigning sectional champions. The Pioneers played tough the whole way, but couldn’t answer the Highlanders in the second half.
“I don’t know if anybody competes as hard as their team does,” said Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon, whose team outscored the Pioneers 19-6 in the third quarter after leading by just two at halftime. “They had us scratching our head, struggling.”
Providence used a swarming defense in the first quarter to force five Floyd turnovers and take the early lead.
A 3-pointer by junior guard Max Beatty made it 3-2 early and the Pioneers led for much of the first half after that.
A steal and assist by senior guard Nick Sexton led to a fast-break layup by forward Zack Johnson and the Pioneers led 12-8 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds to play in the opening quarter. Providence led 15-11 going into the second frame.
The Pioneers increased that lead to 17-11 on a basket by Sexton early in the second. Their lead hovered near that mark until late in the quarter.
With the Highlanders trailing 22-17 at the 3:25 mark, Floyd Central junior Max Tripure took over. Over the final 2:40 of the half, Tripure scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and a three-point play, as the Highlanders pulled out to a 27-23 lead.
Providence answered with a buzzer-beating putback by David Wall to make it 27-25 at the break.
“I really thought the key time was in the first half when they got us down, it could have gotten difficult for us. Instead, we got the lead and I was thrilled we got to halftime two ahead,” Sturgeon said. “I thought that time in the second quarter was when we righted the ship and Tripure made some big shots for us.”
The good shots that fell for Providence in the first half started bouncing out in the third quarter, and the Highlanders pounced.
Floyd Central senior standout Jake Heidbreder got the Highlanders off to a great start with a pair of three-point plays to make it 33-25.
“Those were big and kind of gave us some breathing room,” Sturgeon said.
It was 33-27 when the Highlanders got a pair of 3-pointers from junior Brady Moore and Washington for a 39-27 lead. Another bucket by Washington moments later capped a 14-2 run and put Floyd Central on top 41-27 with 2:05 left in the period.
“We played really well in the first half, played the game we wanted to play,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “In the second half, out of the gate we get a couple of good looks and missed them. Then Jake gets it going and things snowballed from there. Quickly it goes from a tight game to a 10-point game.”
A putback by Washington and a buzzer-beating 3 by Moore capped the Highlanders’ third-quarter surge and they lead 46-31 going into the fourth.
There was no quit in Providence. A steal and layup by Sexton and a 3-pointer by Cade Carver kept the Pioneers within 15 with 3:20 left. However, a pair of buckets by Washington made it 57-38 with 2:08 left and the Highlanders had the game in hand.
“Our guys battled. The effort has got to be great, but also the execution has got to be great,” Miller said. “When you face a team with superior height and superior talent you have to be hitting on all cylinders.”
Tripure scored 13 points and Heidbreder added 10 for the Highlanders (3-1), who visit Bloomington South tonight.
Providence (3-1) was paced by Sexton’s 10 points. In all 10 players scored for the Pioneers, who are idle until the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.