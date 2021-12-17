BOYS' BASKETBALL: Highlanders rally past Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — Floyd Central held host Providence to just three points in the first 11 minutes of the second half and rallied for a 55-43 win Friday night.
The Highlanders trailed for most of the first half and were behind 26-22 at intermission. In the third quarter, though, Floyd ramped up its defense and the Pioneers hit just 1 of 10 shot attempts and one free throw.
“They had a lot of one-and-dones in the second half,” Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon said of Providence.
The Highlanders, who outpointed the Pioneers 12-3 in that period, got a couple of key 3-pointers — one from Cole Harritt and the other came from Tevi Ali.
Ali led Floyd (4-1) with 11 points off the bench.
“He came off the bench, hit a couple of shots and got guys shots,” Sturgeon said of Ali. “He got us some good looks — to our big guys inside and to our shooters. I thought he was our spark plug. No question.”
“I feel like it’s the same every night. I think I’m the person on the team who has to bring the energy. That’s my job on the team,” Ali added.
Ali’s shot gave Floyd Central a 30-27 lead with 2 minutes, 48 seconds left in the third quarter. The Highlanders led the rest of the way.
The Floyd lead grew to as much as 55-39 after two free throws from Max Tripure with 26 seconds to play.
Casey Kaelin led the Pioneers with 13 points. Tyler Simmons and Grant Williams added nine points apiece.
“In the second half we got impatient,” said Providence coach Ryan Miller, a former assistant to Sturgeon at Floyd. “I’m proud of our guys’ execution and effort.”
Miller tried to put everything into perspective after the loss.
“They are one of the better teams in the state — certainly the area and maybe the region and state,” Miller said about the Highlanders. “They’re really good.
“But there’s not a silver lining. In every game we play, we show up to win. That’s the expectation, and always will be.”
Caleb Washington added 10 points while Brady Moore and Cole Harritt had eight apiece for Floyd.
“We’ve got some really good guys,” Sturgeon said. “If we could get a little bit of an edge to us, and make a few more shots, we have a chance to be pretty good.”
Both teams are back in action tonight.
The Pioneers will host Evansville Memorial at 7 p.m. while the Highlanders host Class 4A No. 9 Bloomington South at 7:30 p.m.
FLOYD CENTRAL 55, PROVIDENCE 43
Floyd Central 7 15 12 21 — 55
Providence 13 13 3 14 — 43
Floyd Central (4-1): Kyle Poates 7, Max Tripure 6, Brady Moore 8, Tevi Ali 11, Cole Harritt 8, Caleb Washington 10, Wes Celichowski 5.
Providence (4-2): Cade Carver 4, Quentin Hesse 3, Casey Kaelin 13, Tyler Simmons 9, Grant Williams 9, Max Beatty 5.
3-point goals: Floyd Central 4 (Ali 2, Harritt 2); Providence 4 (Williams, Kaelin 2, Hesse).