FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central has been searching for a marquee win in the second half of the season. Saturday night in the Knobs, the Highlanders got it.
Floyd erased an eight-point second-half deficit and claimed a 58-49 victory over visiting Bloomington North on Senior Night.
Junior standout Jake Heidbreder led all scorers with 24 points while senior Grant Gohmann scored 14 and freshman Caleb Washington added 11.
“This was definitely a great win for us,” said Gohmann, who scored 12 of his points in the second half. “To be down like we were in the second half and to dig in and guard them and come back for the win, that was big.”
After the Highlanders (15-6) grabbed a 36-33 at the end of the third period they didn't trail the rest of the game.
“We were able to get past the 'Oh sure, we battled pretty well against a good team' thing with this win tonight,” said Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon, whose team is now 5-0 versus North since the series started in 2016. “To come back from eight down early in the third was nice. They really owned things around the rim in the first half. At halftime we talked about getting tougher and throwing the ball inside on offense. We needed to drive it and post it better in the second half and we did that, so that was rewarding.”
Floyd's vaunted defense was on full display in the opening frame as it smothered the Cougars (18-5) out of the gate and led 13-5 at the first stop.
The second quarter, however, was all Bloomington North. The visitors, who saw their seven-game win streak halted, sliced up the Highlanders' matchup zone as six Cougars scored in the stanza and they led 24-22 at intermission.
“They were whipping us on the boards in the first half and at halftime we talked about getting the ball in the paint and finishing, and just being tougher,” Gohmann said.
With the Cougars leading 30-22 at the 5:05 mark of the third quarter, the hosts went on a 14-3 run to finish the period. Gohmann pumped in 10 in the stanza.
“Grant was just huge tonight. He got rebounds, slipped the ball-screen a few times and converted, flipped one in backwards, and knocked down free throws. He just did a little bit of everything for us tonight,” Sturgeon said. “Instead of him shooting it from the volleyball spike line in the first half, he went down in the paint and acted like a big man. That was fun to watch because he can be a handful down low.”
The fourth quarter was a team effort, as six Highlanders scored. Heidbreder, though, was the top dog. The guard scored 10 in the final frame and was a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line on the night.
“We had to have the fight doctor, Ferdie Pacheco over there in Jake's corner tonight,” quipped Sturgeon, in reference to Muhammad Ali's famous corner man. “Anyway, Jake always battles and no matter how many times he gets knocked down around the basket he keeps driving it in there. He earned everything he got tonight and we ask him to do a ton.”
Washington was Mr. Consistency for Floyd, scoring in every quarter and getting his hands on numerous key rebounds in the second half.
“Caleb was fantastic. I just told them in the locker room that our seniors did a lot of good things on Senior Night, but the rookie grew up tonight,” Sturgeon said. “North has a couple of grown men inside and Caleb was getting some rugged rebounds. He blocked a couple of shots and finished around the basket.”
Floyd was plus-11 in turnovers and shined from the foul line, netting 24 of 28 (85.7 percent).
“If you look at our last three or four games we might be shooting better than 80 percent from the line, so tonight was not just a one-game phenomenon,” Sturgeon said. “Since Christmas break we have been working on our free throw shooting diligently.”
The Highlanders will close out the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when they host Columbus East.
FLOYD CENTRAL 58, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 49
Bloomington North=5=19=9=16=—=49
Floyd Central=13=9=14=22=—=58
Bloomington North (18-5): Nick Klaiber 8, Nate Toohill 11, JaQualon Roberts 8, Isaac Vencel 8, Jeremiah Blair 2, Cade Laughman 4, Aaron Steinfeldt 8.
Floyd Central (15-6): Kyle Poates 1, Seth Burks 7, Jake Heidbreder 24, Ben Purvis 1, Caleb Washington 11, Grant Gohmann 14.
3-point field goals: Bloomington North 9 for 20 (Toohill 3, Klaiber 2, Roberts 2, Vencel 2); Floyd Central 4 for 12 (Heidbreder 2, Burks, Washington).
Rebounds: Bloomington North 25, Floyd Central 18.
Turnovers: Bloomington North 16, Floyd Central 5.
Field-goal shooting: Bloomington North 17 of 37 (45.9%), Floyd Central 15 of 35 (42.9%).
Free-throw shooting: Bloomington North 6 of 8 (75%), Floyd Central 24 of 28 (85.7%).
Junior varsity: Floyd Central 57-50.
