BOYS' BASKETBALL: Highlanders, Red Devils cruise into final

SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville and Floyd Central took different paths to the Class 4A Seymour Sectional final.
But the rivals will face off against each other again after both picked up victories Friday night.
The Red Devils took control in the second quarter and blitzed the host Owls 55-40 in the first semifinal at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium. In the nightcap, the Highlanders withstood a late rally to turn back archrival New Albany 52-39.
Defending champion Jeff (9-11) will take on Floyd Central (19-4) at 7:30 p.m. in tonight’s championship game. The Highlanders defeated the Red Devils 58-34 back on Jan. 14. Jeffersonville, however, was coming off a lengthy COVID-19 pause that night.
These Red Devils appear to be hitting their stride.
“The difference is we’ve made the effort plays we weren’t earlier in the season,” Jeff coach Andrew Grantz said.
“It will present a different challenge than we’ve had in the first two games (of the sectional),” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said of the Red Devils. “They have two of the best offensive players in the (Hoosier Hills Conference), and a bunch of guys who can make shots and a veteran point guard.”
JEFFERSONVILLE-SEYMOUR
With the Red Devils leading just 17-14 early in the second quarter, Jeff senior standout Will Lovings-Watts picked up his second foul.
Lovings-Watts played briefly in the final 6 minutes, 37 seconds — long enough to convert an old-fashioned, three-point play — but the Red Devils stretched their lead out to 28-16 by the half, finishing the quarter on a 11-2 run.
Jeffersonville kept its foot on the gas and continued the run by scoring the first 10 points — keyed by back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman Michael Cooper — of the third period.
When Lovings-Watts converted a dunk with 5:01 left in the quarter, Jeff’s lead was 38-16.
“We’re really coming together as a team,” said Lovings-Watts, who led the Red Devils with 14 points. “After halftime, Coach wanted us to keep the energy up and stay focused. We came out (in the third quarter) and did the best we could.”
“Everything for us starts at the defensive end,” Grantz said. “It leads to better stuff at the offensive end.”
The Owls (15-7) made their run late in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 46-34 when Andrew Levine scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter.
Jeff’s Kobe Stoudemire squelched the run by hitting a 3-pointer, igniting a 9-2 surge for the Red Devils, who won for the third time in their last four games.
FLOYD CENTRAL-NEW ALBANY
The Highlanders used a 19-0 run in the first half to take control early.
They still lead 24-13 at the half and 38-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Then Floyd Central cooled off, and the Bulldogs finally made their run at the start of the final quarter.
New Albany (11-12) came out at the start of the fourth and went to a half-court trap, which resulted in a couple of quick Floyd turnovers.
Future Brooks hit a layup and Jayden Thompson nailed a 3-pointer, slicing the ‘Dogs’ deficit to 38-30.
“We didn’t execute like we wanted to,” Sturgeon said.
When senior Tucker Biven connected on a 3 — his fourth of the game — with 5:27 left, Floyd Central only led 38-33.
Biven finished with a game-high 19 points.
“Tucker played fantastic,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “Oh my gosh.”
“I just went out there and tried to play hard,” Biven said. “You’ve got to bring the energy against a team like that . ... They’re just so big and so athletic.
“I think they’re Top 10 in the state — at the very least. I think they’ll make a good run.”
Then Max Tripure — just as he did Tuesday night — came to the rescue for the Highlanders.
The senior hit a 3-pointer and converted two free throws, then the Highlanders could exhale up 43-33.
Tripure added two layups and scored all of his nine points in the fourth period.
“We just couldn’t knock down enough shots,” Shannon said. “That’s been our demise all year. We’ve had a hard time scoring the ball.
“I really cannot say enough about how hard we played, how the kids competed. We played really good defense.”
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Friday's semifinals at Scott Gymnasium
JEFFERSONVILLE 55, SEYMOUR 40
Seymour 9 7 16 8 — 40
Jeffersonville 14 14 18 9 — 55
Seymour (15-7): Landon Fritsch 4, Bret Perry 2, Andrew Levine 7, Charlie Longmeier 7, Marcus Brooks 12, Casey Regruth 4, Eli Meyer 4.
Jeffersonville (9-11): Will Lovings-Watts 14, Kobe Stoudemire 8, Michael Cooper 9, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 12, PJ Douglas 2, Brenton Moore 8, Shawn Boyd 2.
3-point field goals: Seymour 2 (Levine, Longmeier); Jeffersonville 6 (Lovings-Watts, Stoudemire 2, Cooper 3).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 52, NEW ALBANY 39
New Albany 3 10 12 14 — 39
Floyd Central 15 9 14 11 — 52
New Albany (11-12): Tommy Devine 2, Jeremy Rose 4, Jordan Treat 2, Tucker Biven 19, Chase Loesch 2, Jayden Thompson 8, Future Books 2.
Floyd Central (19-4): Kyle Poates 7, Max Tripure 9, Nathaniel Hoffman 2, Brady Moore 6, Tevi Ali 8, Cole Harritt 4, Caleb Washington 5, Wesley Celichowski 11.
3-point field goals: New Albany 6 (Biven 4, Thompson 2; Floyd Central 6 (Poates, Tripure, Moore, Ali 2, Washington).