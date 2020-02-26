FLOYDS KNOBS — Jake Heidbreder and Grant Gohmann combined for 44 points to lead Floyd Central to a 69-56 victory over visiting Columbus East in the Hoosier Hills Conference, and regular-season, finale for both teams Wednesday night.
Heidbreder had 24 points and five assists while Gohmann tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (16-6, 5-2), who won their fourth consecutive game and tied for second in the HHC, along with Bedford North Lawrence and New Albany.
Seth Burks also finished with a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) for Floyd, which outscored the Olympians (4-18, 1-6) 17-6 in the first quarter and 23-16 in the second en route to a 40-22 halftime lead. The Highlanders cruised from there.
Floyd Central, which drew a bye in next week’s Class 4A Seymour Sectional, will face the winner between Jeffersonville and Seymour at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the sectional semifinals.
FLOYD CENTRAL 69, COLUMBUS EAST 56
Columbus East 6 16 15 19 — 56
Floyd Central 17 23 15 14 — 69
Columbus East (4-18, 1-6): Boyer 7, Rieckers 3, Murphy 14, Pierce 15, Major 8, Bergman 6, Hardin 3.
Floyd Central (16-6, 5-2): Jake Heidbreder 24, Seth Burks 11, Caleb Washington 4, Grant Gohmann 20, Max Tripure 2, Will Fisher 2, Brady Moore 6.
3-point field goals: Columbus East 8 (Murphy 3, Pierce 2, Bergman, Boyer, Rieckers); Floyd Central 5 (Heidbreder 2, Gohmann 2, Burks).
STATE SCORES
Beech Grove 60, Indpls Howe 51
Bowman Academy 50, Griffith 39
Decatur Central 68, Danville 65
Hammond Noll 81, Hammond Gavit 50
Lake Station 70, Morgan Twp. 68
Mooresville 69, Victory College Prep 62
Oldenburg 55, Lawrenceburg 52
Plainfield 58, Greenfield 42
