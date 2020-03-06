BOYS' BASKETBALL: Highlanders roll over Red Devils

SEYMOUR — Floyd Central started fast and furious and cruised to a 61-47 victory over defending champion Jeffersonville in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinals Friday night.
Junior guard Jake Heidbreder scored 17 points to lead three in double figures for the Highlanders (17-6), who’ll try to win their first sectional title in 31 years when they face Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium. The Panthers (14-11) nipped Bedford North Lawrence 44-43 in Friday night’s second semi.
“Jennings County is the most improved team in the sectional from Christmas to now,” said Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon, whose team topped the Panthers 49-46 in overtime Jan. 24 in the Knobs. “They have a lot of momentum, and you can tell by watching them play they have a lot of guys that believe in what they’re doing. They have tough drivers, three or four shooters, and [6-foot-8 sophomore forward Jacob] Vogel is a load inside and out. Their coaches have done a great job and they are playing really well. It will take our best effort to beat them.”
The Highlanders seemed to be on a mission in the evening’s first semifinal, as they blitzed the Red Devils (18-6) from the opening tip, running out to a 16-7 lead at the first stop.
“They hit us in the mouth early,” first-year Jeff head coach Chris Moore said. “It seemed like they were hitting everything. We’ve been in those positions before. We’ve weathered things like that before, but tonight I thought we let it rattle us and we never responded.”
Floyd continued its offensive execution in the second frame as five Highlanders found the scoring column. The Green and Gold played a near-flawless first half and grabbed a 37-23 advantage at intermission.
“When you consider the quality of the opponent, and the size of the moment, that is probably our best performance of the year. The fact is, we made shots and they didn’t,” said Sturgeon, whose team shot 58 percent while holding the Red Devils to 37. “As much as coaches like to talk about how defense wins championships, it is called ‘basket-ball’ for a reason. We were making shots and running downhill most of the game.”
Jeff only scored four points on 2 of 12 shooting in the third quarter as the Highlanders built a 20-point by the end of the frame.
“Kudos to Floyd, they had a great gameplan and did what they wanted to do tonight,” said Moore, whose team beat Floyd Central 49-46 on Jacob Jones’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer Jan. 17 in the Knobs. “Not to take anything away from them, but they played zone against us before and I thought our guys did not, from the very first possession, try to stay to our gameplan to get penetration and paint touches. We were settling for 23-foot 3-point shots.”
In support of Heidbreder’s team-high point total, Floyd senior Grant Gohmann put in 11 points while freshman frontcourt mate Caleb Washington added 10 in the winning effort.
“I thought Caleb was really good again tonight and especially on the boards,” said Sturgeon, whose team outrebounded Jeff 29-21. “He made some nice passes and had some big putbacks. Grant was really good also tonight. Jake opens up so much for his teammates, because the other team is so focused on dealing with him. He obviously makes us go and it’s not just in scoring. He was very good tonight.”
Jeff was paced by two of its five seniors. Caleb Mason poured in 17, including five triples. Jones added 14 in his final game as a Red Devil.
“Caleb has been a glue-guy for us all year. He’s come along so well after his injury in the New Albany game,” Moore said. “It’s disappointing, but I’m proud of our five seniors. I love them. They are going to go on to do amazing things. They had a season where four or five months ago people were speculating on what they could achieve with the coaching change that happened, but they responded well and won 18 games. We didn’t get to our ultimate goal, but at the end of the season only one team is going to be happy.”