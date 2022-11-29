FLOYDS KNOBS — First-year head coach Greg Walters couldn’t have asked for a better way to start his tenure at Floyd Central.
The host Highlanders slammed visiting Meade County (Ky.) 64-21 in their season-opener Tuesday night.
“I thought the guys played with energy and cheered each other on. Everybody gave an honest effort,” Walters said.
Floyd got off to a fast start.
The Highlanders hit 7 of 12 shots, including three from 3-point range, in the first quarter en route to a 20-9 lead.
Floyd Central finished the period with a 13-0 run that continued into the second quarter. By the time the spurt ended the Highlanders had expanded their lead to 30-9.
In the second half the lead kept growing for Floyd as the Green Wave (0-1) continued to struggle at the offensive end.
The Highlanders held Meade County to 21.4 percent shooting (9-for-42).
“One thing we’re trying to pride ourselves in is playing defense, and being able to play multiple people and defend at a high level,” Walters said.
As expected, senior forward Caleb Washington led the way for Floyd with 13 points and one 3-pointer.
Six-foot-six sophomore Brock Conrad, who operates almost exclusively around the basket, tallied 10 points while classmate Sam Higgins netted nine.
Senior Kaden Stewart, a standout high jumper who has signed with Purdue University, missed the first half because he was playing the piano and handbells in the school’s holiday music presentation.
He checked in and promptly scored four quick points, including finishing an alley-oop dunk.
“He’s an electrifying athlete,” Walters said. “He’s a great kid. He just wants everyone else to succeed too.”
All 13 Highlanders who dressed played in the game, and 11 of those scored.
For the Green Wave (0-1), Peyton Johnson led the way with nine points while Garett Hardesty added seven.
Floyd Central (1-0) won’t play again until visiting rival New Albany on Dec. 9.
FLOYD CENTRAL 64, MEADE COUNTY (KY.) 21
Meade County 9 2 6 4 — 21
Floyd Central 20 12 22 10 — 64
Meade County (0-1): Peyton Johnston 9, Garett Hardesty 7, Ethan Kaiser 4, Cade Scott 1.
Floyd Central (1-0): Bryce Schmidt 5, Nathan Rushing 3, Calvin Floyd 2, Austin Cardwell 5, Jackson Streander 4, Tevi Ali 4, Kaden Stewart 4, Tre Walters 5, Caleb Washington 13, Sam Higgins 9, Brock Conrad 10.
3-point goals: Meade County 2 (Hardesty, Johnston); Floyd Central 5 (Cardwell, Schmidt, Rushing, Walters, Washington).
