SEYMOUR — A generation of pain was cured Saturday night in Seymour. After a 31-year drought, Floyd Central is once again a sectional champion.
The Highlanders blew open a close game, steamrolling Jennings County in the second half en route to a 70-33 victory and their first-ever Class 4A Seymour Sectional title.
“This is 31 years in the making. I can't even describe how hard we have worked this year,” said senior forward Grant Gohmann, who tallied 16 points to tie junior Jake Heidbreder for game-high honors. “To actually get our hands on that trophy, it's something special. This was our chance and the stars aligned this year for us and we took advantage of our situation and got the job done.”
Floyd Central lost nine seniors, including Indiana All-Star Cobie Barnes, from last season's squad that went 21-3, but lost to New Albany on a last-second shot in the sectional semifinals. Sixth-year head coach Todd Sturgeon found a way to reload and guided the Highlanders to their first title since 1989.
“Our guys haven't suffered through 31 years, but there are a lot of people out on this court celebrating right now that have been fans for that long,” Sturgeon said. “It's fun seeing how excited those fans are, and I just couldn't be happier for the community.”
Floyd (18-6) will face No. 1 Bloomington South (26-0) at noon next Saturday in the second semifinal of the Seymour Regional. The Panthers nipped the Highlanders 51-50 in overtime on Anthony Leal's buzzer-beating shot Dec. 21 in the Knobs.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final
FLOYD CENTRAL 70, JENNINGS COUNTY 33
Jennings County=11=9=8=5=—=33
Floyd Central=12=16=25=17=—=70
Jennings County (14-12): Aaron Martin 9, Trey Wilson 3, Carson McNulty 12, Keegan Manowitz 3, Jacob Vogel 6.
Floyd Central (18-6): Jake Heidbreder 16, Max Tripure 2, Cole Harritt 8, Caleb Washington 12, Grant Gohmann 16, Kyle Poates 2, Seth Burks 3, Max Tripure 2, Will Fisher 2, Gabe Cora 2, Brady Moore 7.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 6 (Martin 2, McNulty 2, Wilson, Manowitz); Floyd Central 8 (Gohmann 2, Harritt 2, Heidbreder 2, Burks, Washington).
Field-goal shooting: Jennings County 11 of 43, Floyd Central 28 of 54.
3-point shooting: Jennings County 6 of 28, Floyd Central 8 of 20.
Free-throw shooting: Jennings County 5 of 10, Floyd Central 6 of 13.
Rebounds: Jennings County 24, Floyd Central 40.
Turnovers: Jennings County 12, Floyd Central 6.
