BOYS' BASKETBALL: Hinton helps Silver Creek stick together

SELLERSBURG — For Silver Creek, like just about every other team left in the state tournament, everyone has a role.
While some of those squads — especially those as talented as the Dragons — could feature in-fighting and jealousies, that’s not the case at Creek.
One of the reasons for that is a “glue guy” like senior guard Isaac Hinton, according to Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman.
“He has bought into everything we talk about,” Hoffman said. “He’s a competitor, he comes from a basketball family and he knows how to play.”
Last Saturday, Hinton helped the Dragons to their fourth straight sectional title. This Saturday, he hopes to help them to their second straight regional title. Second-ranked Silver Creek (21-4) will face fourth-ranked Heritage Hills (19-3) at 10:30 a.m. in the first semifinal of the Class 3A Washington Regional. Connersville (17-7) will take on No. 7 Sullivan (21-3) around 12:15 p.m. in the second semi. The championship game is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Although he shares a last name with former Floyd Central head coach, and Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member, Joe Hinton there is no relation between the two, according to Isaac. However, he said, he does get that question a lot.
Hinton, however, does have some hoops lineage. His father, Paul, played at Silver Creek, as did his grandfather. His father’s advice to him has been simple — enjoy the journey.
In his second season as a starter, alongside senior stars Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi as well as junior standout Branden Northern, Hinton is averaging 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from 3-point range.
He is part of a dynamic senior class that also includes Kaufman-Renn and Jacobi, as well as Nolan Gilbert and Nate Dallmann.
“I grew up playing basketball with these guys,” the soft-spoken Hinton said. “I’ve played with them for years.”
Back in the sixth grade, Hinton said he knew this was a special group after they went 46-0, including travel-ball games.
Their countless hours together have given the seniors a solid bond.
“We’re really good friends,” said Hinton, whose twin sister, Bella, was a standout on the Silver Creek volleyball team.
Hinton and the other seniors boast a 91-15 varsity record, in addition to four sectional, one regional, one semistate and one state titles, during their careers.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “I just try to stay in my lane.”
While providing perimeter shooting and solid defense, Hinton has had his share of highlights this season. He had career-highs in points (17) and rebounds (10) in the Dragons’ season-opening win at Columbus East.
It was one of five double-figure scoring games for Hinton, who hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 against Floyd Central in early February before tallying 13 in last Tuesday night’s first-round sectional win over Corydon Central at Charlestown. In that game the 6-foot Hinton also got a two-handed slam dunk, which prompted a huge smile from him, on a fastbreak.
“Those always feel good,” he said.
Hinton is better than good in the classroom. He carries a 3.7 grade-point average and said he’ll likely attend the University of Louisville, where he plans to study biology as an undergraduate before applying to pharmacy school.
On the court, though, he helps the Dragons’ chemistry.
“Isaac’s just a fun guy to be around, he’s a great teammate,” Hoffman said. “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like Isaac, he has a lot of friends. He’s been a model student for Silver Creek. And, I’ve never heard Isaac ever complain.”
Hinton and the Dragons now set their sights again on the Washington Regional. At this time last year, Silver Creek was preparing to visit the historic Hatchet House before the state tournament was suddenly stopped by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been in this position before,” Hinton said. “We know Heritage Hills has a great team. We’ve got to play hard and play with the right mindset. I think we’ve got a great chance.”