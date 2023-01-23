BORDEN — A year ago, Borden beat Henryville on the Hornets’ home court to clinch the Southern Athletic Conference title.
Saturday night Henryville returned the favor, beating the Braves 48-45 to move into the driver’s seat for the league championship.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, we’ve prepared for’em for a while,” Hornets senior point guard Eli Kleinert said. “I’ve never beat Borden since I’ve played, so it’s a great feeling to have.”
Kleinert tallied 12 of his team-high 16 points in the final two quarters to help Henryville (10-4, 3-0) erase a three-point halftime deficit and win for the ninth time in its last 10 games.
“(Friday) night we got beat, but our guys were locked in,” said Hornets head coach Jared Hill, whose team was coming off a 48-33 loss to Class 2A No. 9 Providence the night before. “These guys are together playing for one another. Down the stretch we didn’t sub at all, but we had everybody locked in with one goal — you’ve just got to be for that other guy. And we showed that tonight. It was ugly, we had some miscues — Oh boy! — but we got a big one, and this is big.
“Last year (we had) eight wins. It’s not all about your wins and your losses, but last year was such a tough year — on and off the court. For these kids to come back and be relentless, that’s why I coach, to get to experience that with these guys.”
Coming off Friday night’s defeat, which ended Henryville’s eight-game win streak, the Hornets started off hot. Behind a pair of 3-pointers from Carson Conrey, the visitors led 9-6 at the first stop.
However the host Braves, behind Kasym Nash, battled back in the second quarter. Nash netted nine points in the period to help Borden to a 19-16 halftime lead.
The Hornets responded in the third period, though. They outscored the Braves 15-7, behind eight from Kleinert, to take a 31-26 lead into the final frame.
Henryville then held off Borden in the fourth quarter for the win. The Hornets went 7 for 8 from the free throw line over the last eight minutes.
“It was a close one. We had to battle, but our guys are tough, we’ll get it done,” said Kleinert, who went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe over the final 1:06.
“They won on our homecourt last year, we got nothing to ever go our way last year, but we got enough breaks tonight,” added Hill, whose team lost 51-45 to the Braves last season. “We got enough breaks tonight and I’m just … I’m tired, but I’m just so happy for those kids. The looks on their faces when we were in (the locker room after the game), it’s why I do it.”
Senior forward Layton Walton added 10 for Henryville, which had five players with seven or more points.
Nash netted a game-high 17 points while Alex Schuler added 14 for Borden (11-5, 4-1), which had its five-game win streak snapped.
“I’m disappointed, but you’ve got to give Henryville credit. I thought they outplayed us at every position,” Braves head coach Doc Nash said. “I thought they played harder and I thought they played smarter. It is what it is, congrats to them. They deserved to win, they outplayed us in just about every aspect of the game, so hats off to them.”
That being said, Borden isn’t far off of the pace of last season, which concluded with a 17-7 record as well as the team’s first sectional title since 2013.
“I love my guys. I like coaching them, they’re great kids,” Nash said. “I heard all summer from different people in our community, from different people outside of our community, that we weren’t going to win five games. ‘You lost eight seniors, you’re not going to win five games,’ and here we are at 11. I think it could maybe even be 13. We’re competing every game.
“We’re right where we should be, I feel like. I’m happy with where we’re at. Obviously as a coach I want it to be better, but I’m proud of my guys. It’s been a long time since I’ve had a lot of fun coaching, and this group of kids make it fun because I think they all try to buy in to what we want and that’s a blessing. I’m blessed. The 2023 Braves are looking to get better on Monday and we’ve got a big weekend coming up.”
Borden will visit Class A No. 1 Orleans at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, then sectional-rival Christian Academy on Saturday night.
The Hornets, meanwhile, are two wins away from a SAC title. They’ll travel to South Central on Friday night before hosting Crothersville on Feb. 18.
“I’ve had some really good teams, I’ve had a lot of success and a lot of wins, but I’m having more fun with this group now, just because they’re so connected,” Hill said. “Almost every one of these kids started kindergarten together. Now with all of our seniors and all of their hard work, and the bumps along the road, we’ve got a chance Friday night. Friday night, if we can get a win down at South Central it’s going to put us in a real good spot to win the conference. I’m as happy as can be.”
Saturday night was also the annual Coaches vs. Cancer game between the two teams. Both coaching staffs wore black t-shirts with "#HagenStrong" on them in support of former Barr-Reeve standout Hagen Knepp, who is currently battling cancer. Over $1,000 was raised on the night.
HENRYVILLE 48, BORDEN 45
Henryville 9 7 15 17 — 48
Borden 6 13 7 19 — 45
Henryville (10-4, 3-0): Eli Kleinert 16, Hayden Barbour 7, Carson Conrey 7, Aydan Head 8, Layton Walton 10.
Borden (11-5, 4-1): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 7, Alex Schuler 14, Kasym Nash 17, AJ Agnew 3, Judd Missi 1, Zander Keith 3.
3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (Conrey 2, Barbour); Borden 6 (Schuler 3, Agnew, Keith, Nash).
