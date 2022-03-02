BOYS' BASKETBALL: Hornets cleaned up this season

HENRYVILLE — You can never accuse Henryville’s players of being unwilling to do the “dirty work.”
That’s because the Hornets cleaned up — literally — this season.
After every home game at Furnish Gym you could find Henryville players in their white and gold uniforms heading into the bleachers, where they picked up trash and threw it away.
The idea was the brainchild of Hornets head coach Jared Hill.
“I don’t know if I heard about it on a podcast or something ... but it was one of those things we decided to do after our very first game. I told them before the game we were going to do it,” Hill recalled last month, following his team’s penultimate home game. “Because of COVID(-19), and having some short-staffed custodian issues, I was like, ‘Look, it’ll take us five minutes.’ I asked our students (to help out too). And it’s kind of been our thing. We do it at our boys’ varsity games and our girls’ varsity games, it doesn’t take very long. And it saves the custodians, maybe gets them out of here at a good hour. It was just trying to help them.”
The idea was met with open arms, and hands, by the Henryville players.
“It just makes me feel better, knowing that I can help people,” Hornets senior forward Sam Guernsey said. “A lot of people really seem to enjoy it, seeing everyone helping. Everyone else chips in, even the fans, and even other team’s fans and players.”
“Everybody’s jumped in — kids, family members — it’s pretty cool to see after games,” Hill added.
Following the Hornets’ 53-38 home victory over Southern Athletic Conference-rival South Central on Feb. 11, the players quickly exited the locker room and climbed up into the bleachers.
They went through them row-by-row, picking up plastic soft-drink bottles, popcorn boxes and candy wrappers along the way. Then, once their hands were full, they’d walk down to the floor and deposit the garbage into a trash can before heading back into the bleachers to pick up more.
“We just do it since we’re really short-staffed here at the school. We need everyone that we can get to help cleanup,” Guernsey said. “It makes it a lot easier on everyone.”
The Hornets’ 8-15 campaign came to an end Tuesday night with a 45-37 loss to the host Rebels in the first round of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional, however Guernsey hopes he and his classmates are leaving a legacy.
”Just having a sense of pride, knowing that this is something that we can keep up,” he said. “And, just make Henryville a better place.”