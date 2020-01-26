HENRYVILLE — Henryville captured its first Southern Athletic Conference win of the season Saturday evening inside Furnish Gym.
The Hornets forced 11 turnovers, shot 25 more free throws than league foe Borden and went 9-for-10 from the stripe down the stretch en route to a 51-44 win.
Westin Allen led the way with 17 points while Cody Wallis and Sam Guernsey added eight apiece for the Hornets (6-10, 1-2).
The win also marked Henryville’s fifth straight over the Braves (4-11, 1-4). Henryville’s two league losses thus far have come at the hands of Lanesville and New Washington, respectively, which both sit atop the conference standings with 3-0 marks.
“We were just tougher,” Hornets coach Jared Hill said. “That’s something we talk about all the time. We were so tough for 16 minutes [Friday] night [at Providence], then kind of choked. At the end of the day, we were tougher, rebounded well and we made 12 of 14 free throws down the stretch. We always say tough guys make free throws.”
Allen reached his 17-point total on 4-for-6 shooting, including a 3 of 3 clip from 3-point range. The Hornets shot 50 percent from deep, but just 39 percent from inside the arc. They did go 21-for-28 from the charity stripe.
“I was giving [Allen] a hard time. He was only shooting about 29 percent out there coming into the weekend,” Hill said. “But he had that look tonight. He had that confidence.”
Borden, which attempted just three free throws on the night, was led by Cruz Martin’s 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Tommy Devine added eight points and three assists while Mason Carter and Sterling Mikel scored seven apiece.
Henryville began 2-for-2 from 3 and led 6-3 with 5:30 showing in the first quarter before Jaden Roberts’ personal 5-0 run gave Borden a two-point lead less than a minute later. Devine’s first bucket capped a 7-0 run and his second knotted it at 12-12 after one quarter. The Braves controlled the offensive glass, 3-0, in the first period.
“We had some missed checkouts early — I was not happy,” Hill said. “But we cleaned that up. Once we did, we did a good job.”
Wallis’ first bucket, on a nice spin in the lane, began a 7-0 spurt to start the second quarter for the Hornets. Guernsey’s second elbow jumper and ensuing pair of free throws extended the run before a Logan Owens trip to the line gave Henryville a 19-12 lead with 4:23 to play in the half.
The first points of the period for Borden came in the form of a Martin 3-pointer. Another Martin 3, followed by a deep ball from Brennan Eurton, tied it up yet again at 21-21 with 1:56 showing.
But Allen played hero to end the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. He made 2-of-2 to pace a 60-percent clip from deep for the Hornets in the first two quarter. Henryville also had four offensive boards and forced five turnovers in the second period.
“It’s not a secret in Southern Indiana, we struggle to score,” Hill said. “But everybody also knows, at times, we defend — we don’t defend like Jeff, we don’t defend like Silver Creek, but teams on our schedule we defend at a very high level. Tonight, I thought we did a great job of not putting our hands on guys on the drives.”
The first points for either team in the third quarter was a free throw from Devine with 4:09 showing. Allen responded before Devine added another on a drive in the lane to cut the deficit to one. A left-handed layup from Wallis extended the lead, but it was knotted again with less than two minutes left thanks to Mason Carter’s 3-pointer. A 7-0 run, though, gave the hosts a 35-28 lead after three. After back-to-back buckets by Wallis, it was Allen again who beat the buzzer with a 3 from straight away.
“End of the third quarter, ironically enough, a couple years ago I did it with Nick Walker,” Hill said. “He was at the top of the key, I said, ‘Buddy, you have to let it rip.’ … As soon as it left his hand, I knew it was good. He had that look tonight.”
The Braves scored the first four points of the fourth and trailed 37-36 in wake of Martin’s fourth 3-pointer. However Allen’s offensive rebound and free throw upped the margin to two with 2:37 to play. Two more free throws from Guernsey made for a 42-38 score seconds later.
Borden missed its next three shots before Cole Pirrman went 4-for-4 from the line on the following two possessions, and the Braves could only get within five the rest of the way.
Next up for the Hornets is a chance to improve on their league record when they host South Central on Friday night. Borden will host Orleans at the same time.
