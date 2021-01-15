BOYS' BASKETBALL: Hornets hold off Mustangs

HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville rolled up an 18-point cushion in the second half, withstood a late New Washington rally, and held on for a 61-51 Southern Athletic Conference win Friday night.
“I’m happy we won,” Hornets head coach Jared Hill said. “We didn’t play great, but it’s better than losing. ... I don’t look happy, but I’m very happy to get the win.”
The Hornets led 46-28 late in the third quarter after Cody Wallis nailed a 12-footer before the Mustangs battled back.
First-year New Washington coach Kyle Brown said his team has a bad habit of digging sizable holes early in games.
“I’d like to get off to better starts,” he said. “We used up so much energy in getting back into the game. We battled tooth and nail to get back.
“I thought we had a really good week of practice and I thought we were ready to go. It’s as surprising to me as to anyone. ... I hate we’re in the middle of January and we’re still trying to figure that out.”
Hill said quality defense helped the Hornets build their big lead.
“I thought our defense really good,” he said. “We did a good job of guarding the (Matthew) Arthur kid and making it tough on him.”
The Mustangs (3-10, 0-2), however, started to chip away at the deficit.
By the time Logan Cooper drilled a 3-pointer, with 4 minutes, 44 seconds to play, New Wash had cut the Hornets’ lead to 48-42.
“We kept giving them more opportunities, and they capitalized,” Hill said.
In the next couple of minutes the Mustangs trimmed the Henryville lead to five on two occasions — the last coming on another bucket by Cooper with 1:53 left.
Wallis led the Hornets (4-7, 1-1) with 21 points, but tallied just two free throws in the fourth quarter.
“Cody battles,” Hill said. “I’m sorry he missed some easy ones or he’d have 30, but Cody works so hard. He’s the kid that stays after practice and shoots. He’s that guys who just grinds. He sets the tone. ... It’s all because of how hard he works.”
Austin Contreras added 14 points for Henryville while Sam Guernsey tallied 10.
Arthur, who hit three from behind the 3-point arc, led New Wash with 18 points. Mason Thompson, who also hit three 3-pointers, added 14 points.
In a game scheduled this week, Henryville will make a trip to Huntingburg to face Southridge at 3:30 p.m. today. Meanwhile, New Washington will return home to face West Washington at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
HENRYVILLE 61, NEW WASHINGTON 51
New Washington 6 14 11 20 — 51
Henryville 14 16 16 15 — 61
New Washington (3-10, 0-2): Arthur 18, B. Giltner 3, Cooper 8, Thompson 14, P. Giltner 8.
Henryville (4-7, 1-1): Allen 3, Wallis 21, Guernsey 10, Contreras 14, Guthrie 2, Walton 8, Vanover 2, Kleinert 1.
3-point field goals: New Washington 9 (Arthur 3, Thompson 3, Cooper 2, P. Giltner); Henryville 2 (Allen, Contreras).