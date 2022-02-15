NEW WASHINGTON — It’s always good to be on a winning streak, especially toward the end of the regular season.
Henryville won its third straight game Tuesday night with a gritty 53-47 victory at New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference clash. However, it was anything but routine.
The Hornets (7-12, 3-1) led by seven points in the third quarter and still led by six early in the fourth before the Mustangs tied the game at 38 with around six minutes to play. Henryville, however, scored 15 of the final 24 to clinch at least a tie for second-place in the SAC.
Junior forward Layton Walton tallied a game-high 23 points, 13 in the second half.
“We just needed to keep calm and keep our composure,” said Walton, who was 10 for 18 from the field. “The last game I played, I didn’t do so good. I just came into the game prepared.”
Henryville took control in the third quarter, leading 30-23 on a Walton layup. But the Mustangs scored seven straight points, mainly off steals and turnovers from a full-court press.
But then Mason Arthur sandwiched a 3-pointer and a layup around a Paul Giltner layin to tie it at 30 with four minutes left in the third.
The Hornets led 38-32 on a Carson Conrey basket early in the fourth. Then New Wash went on another spree, scoring six straight. Mason Arthur made two free throws, Giltner hit a layup after a steal and Mason Thompson added another layup after a steal to tie it again, this time at 38.
Conrey then nailed a 3-pointer, Hayden Barbour hit a layup and Walton scored to give Henryville a 45-38 lead with around three minutes left.
“We folded a little bit when they pressed us. But when we got it up, it was usually an easy basket,” Walton said.
Arthur’s basket with 2:32 to play got the home team within 45-42. Caleb Lehaceanu’s layup pushed the Hornets’ lead to 50-42 with 50.7 remaining.
New Wash (5-14, 1-3) got two free throws from Mason Arthur, then he connected on a 3 with 24.6 seconds left to make it 50-47.
But Henryville’s Walton made 2 of 4 free throws, and Lehaceanu 1 of 2 to secure the win.
“Layton was a monster tonight,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “He’s really coming into it. He’s aggressive. He’s got confidence. When he plays like tonight we are really, really good.
“We hope we see this the rest of this year and next year.”
Hill was happy with the way the Hornets handled the New Wash zone, but not the Mustangs’ press. Henryville turned the ball over 16 times and a lot of those led to points by New Washington.
“They trapped and did a little bit of everything,” Hill said. “We panicked some. But when we handled it the right way we got layups and the shots we wanted. We didn’t get much time preparing so I’m really proud of our guys.”
New Washington was led by Matthew Arthur with 14 points while his brother, Mason, tallied 12.
“We can’t have wasted possessions,” Mustangs coach Kyle Brown said. “Most teams can get away with that, we can’t. We have to play darn near perfect to come out with some of these wins.”
Henryville will visit West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday. New Wash will host South Central at the same time.
.
HENRYVILLE 53, NEW WASHINGTON 47
Henryville 11 13 12 17 — 53
New Wash 11 8 13 15 — 47
Henryville (7-12, 3-1): Sam Guernsey 2, Layton Walton 23, Eli Kleinert 2, Carson Conrey 8, Taylor Guthrie 2, Caleb Lehaceanu 2, Hayden Barbour 5.
New Washington (5-14, 1-3): Mason Thompson 7, Mason Arthur 12, Paul Giltner 10, Matthew Arthur 14, Logan Cooper 4.
3-point field goals: Henryville 2 (Conrey, Barbour); New Washington (Thompson, Mason Arthur 2, Matthew Arthur 2, Giltner).
JV score: Henryville 49, New Washington 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.